









Heartbroken Paris Hilton is calling on her millions of followers to help her find her beloved chihuahua, Diamond Baby, who is missing. The star explained she has hired a psychic to locate her pet pooch, who went missing a week ago.

Paris Hilton is an animal lover. The star has been growing her family by welcoming more pets into her lavish home throughout the past several years.

However, her worst nightmare came to reality. Paris Hilton’s small chihuahua dog Diamond Baby went missing last week while she was moving home.

The reality star is now counting on her millions of followers, a psychic, and maybe drones, to help reunite her pooch with her family.

Paris Hilton asks for help to find missing dog Diamond Baby

On September 21, the “This Is Paris” host announced to her 20.3 million Instagram followers her best friend, Diamond Baby had gone missing. It was revealed the pup was lost last week after a potential door was left open while they were moving homes.

Using images and short videos of her pet, she asked fans to help locate the pet. She added that “there will be a big reward for her return and no questions asked”.

In the heartbreaking post, she wrote: “I need my baby back. Please email [email protected] if you have ANY tips about Diamond Baby’s whereabouts. There will be a big reward for her return and no questions asked.”

Paris continued: “She was last seen on Wednesday 9/14 at my house by Mulholland Drive and Benedict Canyon. We’ve searched the entire house & my neighborhood but still haven’t found her. Please, please, please email if you know ANYTHING.”

Hiring a psychic after using dog-finding drones

In a separate post, the 41-year-old shared more videos and photos of her missing pet. The reality star explained she had escaped after “one of the movers must have left a door open”.

After an unsuccessful week of trying to locate her and doing “everything in my power”, the mogul has begun using other alternatives to reunite with her “daughter”.

Though she hesitated to share the news publicly, Paris’ worries are increasing as the days go by. She admitted now, “the farther way I feel from the chances are of me getting her back”.

In a segment of her caption, she said: “We have hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, a pet psychic and looking into dog finding drones now.”

Urging fans to help her find her beloved pet, Paris told her fans that she’s “been in tears, so sad and depressed” calling Diamond her “everything”.

Her unconditional love for pets

Throughout the years, the social media personality has shown unconditional love for her petite pouches. In an Instagram account she named @hiltonpets, the star posted many runway looks and treats she gives them.

These include high-end-inspired outfits, toys, blankets, and even a look-alike Ferrari-themed bed. Boasting more than 80k followers, her pets have surely become Instagram stars in their own right.

In 2009, Paris spent a whopping amount of $325,000 on a luxurious dog house, which included pink walls, a balcony, air conditioning, and a chandelier.

According to Paris Hilton‘s website, the star owns a total of 24 pets. These include several dogs, cats, a pig, a rabbit, a monkey, and even a little mouse.

