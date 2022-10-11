Devon's Diep's luxurious lifestyle started when she won a local talent competition











Since its debut a couple of weeks ago, Bling Empire season 3 has been a huge hit on Netflix and fans have enjoyed getting to know the new cast members, one of those being actress and singer, Devon Diep.

The star has already done a lot with her career. She has reportedly made more than a million dollars, and it all started when she signed up for – and won – a local talent competition when she was younger.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Devon Diep’s net worth

According to popularnetworth.com, Devon is estimated to be worth around $1.1 million. This has come through her success as an actress, singer and producer, as well as model.

Devon has made her money through her singing and acting as well as her collaborations with brands. Her career as a model saw her work with lucrative brands such as Estée Lauder, Donna Karan, Macy’s, Axe Men’s Body Spray, Uggs, Reebok, Puma, Converse, Coke, Disney, Nickelodeon, Bose, Toyota, Lexus, Target, L.L. Bean.

It’s believed the reality star will now also be earning through her appearance on Bling Empire. Although, the salaries stars receive for their part in the show has not been disclosed.

However, Bling Empire isn’t her first TV debut, as Devon has also had a number of acting credits. She’s appeared in The Heat, Ted, Top Gear, and had a recurring role in Defending Jacob, an Apple TV+ show with Chris Evans.

Devon began making money after winning a local competition

Devon grew up in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, where she spent most of her days in her parent’s convenience store after school.

She wrote for the Boston Man Mag, and her career kicked off after she attended a local competition.

Devon explained:

Luck came when I signed with a talent agency after winning a local competition. It started a successful modelling and acting career. My versatile looks have gained me appearances in campaigns and commercials for well-known brands.

This kick-started her career not only in modelling but also TV and film. Devon also extends her talents behind the scene as an Art and Beauty Director. Her work was featured at the Forbes Gallery in New York City along with other publications.

Fun facts about Devon

There is a lot more to the model and singer than meets the eye. Here are some fun facts about Devon according to her website.

Devon was in the Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) for four years. She is professionally trained to use pistols, shotguns, and rifles and is a candidate to be a Massachusetts State Police Certified Firearms Instructor.

She also speaks fluent Vietnamese.

Currently based in LA, Devon started her own production company, ALLS Productions, to tell Asian-Lead Love Stories.

Her bio states:

Devon’s drive and passion for creating work that emotionally connects people led her to many successful projects and will continue to be the driving force for future endeavours.

