Diana Jenkins volunteering to be S12's villain is "iconic" say RHOBH fans













The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 wrapped up in November 2021 and during the season, viewers got the inside scoop on Erika Girardi’s divorce, Kyle Richard showed off her new nose, Kathy Hilton joined the show and Lisa Rinna’s daughter revealed that she was dating Scott Disick.

Now, after much anticipation, the RHOBH season 12 trailer is here and it looks like the ladies are doubling down on the drama in 2022. Kathy and Kyle are at odds once again, Erika is drinking like there’s no tomorrow, Lisa is playing mediators and Diana Jenkins is joining RHOBH as a main cast member in season 12.

Diana Jenkins joins RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 trailer dropped on April 7th and Sanela Diana Jenkins has been revealed as the latest cast member to join the show.

Diana is donning Cartier in the show’s trailer and appears to be right at home as an RHOBH housewife.

In one breath, Sutton Stracke says that Diana is giving “Brigitte Bardot vibes” and in the next, she says that Diana is a “soulless person“.

In response to Sutton’s insult, Diana says: “You need a new villain? Here I am“.

By the looks of Twitter, RHOBH fans think that Diana’s response was “iconic” and can’t wait to see season 12’s drama unfold.

One fan tweeted: “Diana saying “do you need a new villain? Here I am!” was iconic and I might just have to stan“.

Who is Diana Jenkins?

Diana is dripping in jewellery, oozes confidence and clearly isn’t intimidated by her cast members, judging by the RHOBH season 12 trailer.

She’s 48 years old and has three children. Diana is a businesswoman but she hasn’t always had a lavish lifestyle. She came from humble beginnings and was a Bosnian refugee.

Diana is passionate about human rights and she’s established The Sanela Diana Jenkins Clinic, The Sanela Diana Jenkins Foundation for Bosnia and many more projects.

With almost 30K followers, she can be found on Instagram @sdjneuro.

Is she the richest housewife?

Diana Jenkins runs multiple businesses including Neuro Drinks and D Empire Entertainment.

She obviously makes a killing from her companies, and she’s also set to get a check from her Real Housewives gig but much of Diana’s net worth came from her divorce from her ex-husband.

She was married to Barclays Bank executive Roger Jenkins for around 10 years and the two divorced in 2012. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Diana has an estimated net worth of $300M.

While Diana is clearly sitting on a lot of cash, Kathy Hilton just pips her to the post of being the richest housewife as Kathy is worth a cool $350M as per Celebrity Net Worth.

A proclaimed newbie villain?!! Yes it's the Diana show bow down😳😻. #rhobh

