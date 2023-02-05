Pete Davidson has become a very well-known comedian after his time on Saturday Night Live (SNL). During his time in the spotlight, the actor opened up about his struggles with drug addiction and attending rehab.

Although the 29-year-old has overcome his drug use, there is no denial Pete has faced a lot of struggles in his life – personally and professionally.

However, the actor has been very open to the public sharing his story despite keeping the majority of his life private. Did Pete Davidson go to rehab, and how many times has he been there? Keep reading until the end to find out.

Did Pete Davidson go to rehab?

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

On March 6, 2017, Pete announced in a now-deleted Instagram post he was drug-free for the first time in years. However, things took a slightly different turn than he wished it did.

According to Page Six, Pete attended the Sierra Tucson treatment center, in Arizona, shortly after his appearance at Carolines on Boadway in New York in 2020.

Sierra Tucson treats people struggling with drug abuse, eating disorders, trauma-related issues, mood, and anxiety among others.

In 2019, during an episode of SNL, the comedian told the audience he was going “on a little vacation” and even joked about “insurance paying for some of it and then taking your phone and shoelaces”.

How many times has Pete Davidson been to rehab?

Pete Davidson has said to visited rehab on more than one occasion during the last couple of years, according to reports.

The actor has reportedly been to rehab twice, in 2017 and then again in 2019, writes The Sun.

Although the exact number is not confirmed, the star is no stranger to admitting it, like his joke on SNL.

The actor sought treatment for his mental and physical health.

Pete Davidson opened up about BPD diagnosis

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pete was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD) when he was 23 years old, FHE Rehab reported.

This type of diagnosis comes from people with a fear of abandonment, a lack of confidence, and a history of unstable personal relationships.

BPD is not related to bipolar disorder, although the star confessed it changing his life.

“I got diagnosed with BPD a few years ago, and I was just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong and didn’t know how to deal with it,” he said during a conversation with actress Glenn Close for Variety.

If you’ve been affected by this story you can contact American Addiction Centers on (877) 686-7688. Or Talk To Frank on 0300 123 6600 in the UK.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK