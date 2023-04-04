The Kardashians have faced countless plastic surgery rumors since 2007, but what about Scott Disick? Has he gone under the knife?

The Kardashians can never catch a break when it comes to their appearance – whether it’s weight fluctuations or body proportions, the famous family is consistently accused of altering their bodies.

They have always denied going under the knife, though Kourtney Kardashian admitted to having a breast augmentation at age 21, and Khloe confessed to a nose job during their ABC News Special. So yes, Kim’s derriere is real – she even had an x-ray to prove it.

But what about the men in their lives? Scott Disick was the target of surgery speculation during season 2 of their Hulu show. Reality Titbit investigates the rumors.

Has Scott Disick had plastic surgery?

No, he has not had plastic surgery – he hasn’t publically admitted to any procedures, at least. Scott, 39, made rare appearances in The Kardashians season 2 but he still faced surgery allegations on Reddit.

One fan accused him of getting botox around his eyebrows since they looked slightly droopy in a side-by-side photo with his old self. A second pointed out that a nose job was in the mix since it was “slightly shorter”, “straightened”, and “broadened”.

That being said, the majority of commenters agreed that Scott had simply aged over the years, thus causing the loss of skin elasticity.

“I think he just got older lol,” one defended.

These are the two photos in question.

Scott looked dapper in May 2013:

Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Shrine at MGM Grand at Foxwoods

He rocked a more casual look for a November 2018 event with then-girlfriend Sofia Richie. Disick switched his signature slicked-back hair for a buzz cut in recent years. Other than dropping his smoldering gaze, we can’t see much of a difference:

Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Fresh-faced Scott was the cover model for tween book series Heartland, which is based on horses. He was camera-ready at age 18 in 2001:

Khloe admitted she wants a boob job to keep up with her sisters

Scott Disick isn’t the only one in the clan to talk about plastic surgery.

Although she flaunts her body for Good American campaigns, the 38-year-old revealed she’s not confident in her breasts. Khloe considered a boob job in 2022 because she doesn’t have “cleavage like my sisters [who] have this ample cleavage.”

“I’m really contemplating getting my boobs done,” she confessed to Kris Jenner. “It’s just something I think about all the [time].”

The momager is known for being supportive but she was slightly too enthusiastic when she proposed getting mother-daughter boobs jobs with Khloe, who called the idea “weird”.