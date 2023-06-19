Did Travis Barker know Kourtney was pregnant? His genuine reaction to Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘I’m Pregnant’ sign while performing for Blink 182 has fans stumped because her baby bump is significantly noticeable.

Kourtney Kardashian could finally add significance to months of pregnancy rumors on June 17, when a viral video of the reality TV star holding up an ‘I’m pregnant’ sign at a Blink 182 concert began doing the rounds.

Many are convinced this is the first time Travis Barker heard the news that his wife is expecting, but there’s a really clear explanation as to why he genuinely looks shell-shocked. It’s not necessarily staged, but it represents an iconic video.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Did Travis know Kourtney was pregnant?

Yes, Travis already knew Kourtney was pregnant before the announcement at the Blink 182 concert. Although Travis genuinely seemed shocked, it was actually a remake of the original All The Small Things music video.

During the band’s hit track, All The Small Things, which came out 14 years ago, a blonde concertgoer appeared to be holding a yellow sign with black writing, which says exactly what Kourtney’s sign said: ‘Travis, I’m pregnant.’

If you watch the original music video and head to 2:30, you’ll spot the sign in the clear close-up view. Fans may hardly recognize Travis but he’s the guy wearing a red shirt with his hair spiked up on the left!

Fans react to Kourtney’s pregnancy reveal

When Kourtney was seen holding the ‘I’m pregnant’ sign before Travis ditches his drums in shock, it may have been a surprise move from his wife. However, he was completely aware of her pregnancy before the announcement.

One fan asked with confusion: “She’s visibly pregnant, how did he not notice?” Others cleared up the speculation that Travis is acting like he didn’t know. Another responded: “It’s for the fans and a callback.”

However, OG Blink 182 fans have zero questions and know exactly what inspired Kourtney’s sign. A fan said, “I guess a bunch of y’all never saw the All The Small Things video. Fantastic callback with the Travis I’m Pregnant sign.”

Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Kourtney and Travis pose for bump pics

Kourtney wore a sheer black bodysuit that shows her significant bump while Travis kisses her tummy. It is the first time the Hulu star has shown her baby bump in public, and what is more Kourtney-Travis style than a photoshoot?

It’s no secret that Travis and Kourtney have been trying to conceive for months. They initially used IVF, which Kourtney said made her gain weight around her tummy, making fans think that she wasn’t definitely pregnant.

The photoshoot saw Travis pretend to play the drums on her bump while she sat on his lap. Other shots show Travis standing behind his wife in their signature couple pose. The drummer said: “God is great 🙏🏼❤️”

