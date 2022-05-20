Kourtney and Travis not living together explains their 'Feeling This' make out sessions













Kourtney Kardashian has seemingly found love at long last with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. She and Travis tied the knot in 2022 and the two can’t keep their hands off of one another judging by episodes of The Kardashians.

The Kardashians fans have taken to Twitter many times to comment on Kravis’ PDA. However, there could be some explanation for their behaviour – besides being madly in love – so, let’s take a look at whether Kourtney and Travis live together. What’s their housing situation?

Do Kourtney and Travis live together?

No, Kourtney and Travis have their own separate houses. The two have been neighbours for years, residing in Calabasas, California.

Given that Travis and Kourtney don’t share a house, it could make more sense that they’re very affectionate in each other’s company.

The Kardashians episodes that are airing now were also filmed some time ago, so Kravis’ relationship was even fresher than it is now.

Kravis fans can’t believe the PDA

Kourtney and Travis are clearly in love with one another, judging by episodes of The Kardashians. But some viewers have had enough of the couples’ PDA.

Many people are over the moon for the newly married couple, one wrote on Twitter: “People won’t understand Kourt and Travis’ love for each other unless they’ve already met their soulmate. That type of love is out of this world“.

One viewer tweeted: “If you ignore Kourtney and Travis’ constant and excessive PDA, they’re actually very cute and look like they have a great relationship.“

The couple tied the knot on May 15th, 2022 and are clearly supported by their family as Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram: “Kravis forever“.

Architectural Digest tours Travis’ home

On May 19th, 2022, Architectural Digest uploaded a video touring Travis Barker’s home in LA.

AD took a look around the Calabasas property that Travis said he raised his children in and also threw huge parties at.

Travis said that he bought the house around 16 years ago and that his family “really lived in it“, casting his mind back to his children riding bikes throughout the house growing up.

The drummer said that he “doesn’t like too many people in his home” but they do entertain and he also explained which chairs belong to each family member, including Kourtney’s children, Penelope, Reign and Mason.

