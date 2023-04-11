Kailyn Lowry has been in two custody battles over three of her four kids – Isaac, Lux, and Creed – so does she has custody of her eldest son?

If Kailyn Lowry isn’t hosting her podcasts or writing a New York Times bestseller, the reality star is fulfilling her mom duties to her four children. The 31-year-old became a TV star as a pregnant teen on MTV’s 16 And Pregnant.

She returned to the small screen as a young parent on Teen Mom navigating her new chapter with then-partner Jo Rivera.

The pair welcomed their son, Isaac, in January 2010. The 13-year-old is often seen in his mom’s social media updates, so does that mean she has full custody of him?

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Does Kailyn Lowry have custody of Isaac?

Kailyn has joint custody of Isaac with Jo. He, along with his younger half-brother Lincoln Marroquin, who Kailyn welcomed in 2013 with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, splits time between their parents equally. Lincoln’s name was inspired by Prison Break‘s lead character.

Although Jo and Kailyn have been successfully co-parenting in recent years, a 2019 episode of Teen Mom 2 showed the former take Kailyn to court over child support.

Jo requested financial support from his ex in order to provide for their son due to their income difference. He alleged the child support funds would go towards giving Isaac a better quality of life, such as fixing the air conditioner in his home so their son wouldn’t need to sleep on the couch.

Details of the case are unknown, but they are now maintaining a peaceful co-parenting situation. The former couple is so comfortable with each other that Kailyn and Jo’s wife, Vee, are co-hosts of the Baby Mamas No Drama podcast.

Jo, 31, appeared on the podcast in November 2020 and candidly spoke about co-parenting during Isaac’s early years.

“I didn’t fight hard enough,” he admitted. “Like, I settled many times outside of court. I never actually let a judge or anyone hear what I had to say.

I don’t feel like there was ever any reason for him not to be with me,” Jo continued. “I was young, I was naive, I didn’t know my rights, what I deserved to have, what my son deserve[d] to have. I was just trying to get what I could.”

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Kailyn had Lux “99.9 per cent of the time”

Kailyn shares her two youngest children, Lux and Creed, with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. They had an on-off relationship between 2016 and 2020. Their custody battle in season 10 of Teen Mom 2, saw the parents fail to reach an agreement.

Chris requested 50/50 custody as the arrangement at the time gave him Lux Thursday to Sunday every other week. Lux was three years old and Creed was only 11 months old.

A judge made a ruling but could not divulge details due to legal requirements.

One year before the episode aired, Kailyn revealed she had Lux “99.9 per cent of the time”. The mom of four openly discussed her relationship with Chris, which hadn’t improved despite learning they were expecting their second child, Creed, together.