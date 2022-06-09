











Hulu’s Kardashians have highlighted some of the brands that are owned by the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Amid this, people have been wondering if Khloe Kardashian owns the Good American brand.

The Kardashians and Jenners have been working in the entertainment industry for a long time, and they have managed to build an empire of their own.

With that in mind, it does not come as a surprise that their brands often make an appearance on the show.

Does Khloe Kardashian own the Good American brand?

Khloe is the co-founder of Good American. Emma Grede is the other partner. The two got together to make a new size that fit all body types. As per ABC, on its launch date, the denim brand made over $1 million in sales.

Since then, the brand has expanded and branched out to other products. The two decided to work on the brand while making sure that it promoted body positivity.

What does the brand mean for Khloe Kardashian?

While sitting down with Health Magazine, Khloe revealed that the idea of the brand came from being neglected her whole life. The reality star further recalled that she did not have the opportunity to shop in the same store as her sisters as most of the brands did not have a dress of her size.

With this in mind, representation and inclusivity were top priorities for Khloe and she knew that something had to be done. Luckily for her, she found Emma who shared the same beliefs as her.

In the same interview, Khloe also noted how they walked away from several retail partners as they were not ready to have the size range that Good America had in mind.

How the reality star found peace in the gym

In the interview with Health, Khloe admitted she started hitting the gym when she was going through a divorce. The reality star quickly realized how good she felt emotionally and mentally when she tried working out.

She also started spending more time reading books and spending time with her family. Overall, Khloe admitted all these things also helped her fall in love with herself.