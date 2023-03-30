Kim Kardashian has been on her soccer mom tour around Europe recently, which included a stop off in an English, pub drinking beer, but does she actually drink alcohol, or was it all for the ‘gram?

The SKIMS owner has broken the internet on countless occasions, but no one in the UK thought the day would come when she was seen drinking a pint in the local boozer. As we’ve said before, anything is possible with The Kardashians.

We take a look at Kim Kardashian‘s ‘tour’ and whether she drinks alcohol or not.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian posts with beer but fans aren’t convinced

Kim Kardashian had her UK and Irish fans talking when she spent St Patricks Day in a pub drinking the beer Guinness, something they never thought they’d see.

However, some fans weren’t convinced the drink actually touched her lips as they suspected she was just ‘doing it for the ‘gram.’

“Kim did you really drink the beer though?” questioned one.

“I just want to know if she really drank that beer and shot or if was it just for the gram,” wrote another.

This isn’t the first time Kim has joined in on the UK tradition. Back in, she shocked viewers when she posted her M to the B TikTok.

Does Kim Kardashian drink alcohol?

Yes, Kim Kardashian does drink alcohol, after years of being the ‘sober sister’.

In 2016, sister Khloe Kardashian revealed in an interview with Elle, that Kim didn’t drink alcohol “whatsoever” as ‘she’s never really been into it.’

However, that all changed recently as Kim revealed to Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop Podcast.

“I started to drink a little bit at the age of 42. Coffee and alcohol,” she said. “I feel like I just gotta let loose a little bit,” she revealed.

“Cause why not, you know?” the star continued.

The 42-year-old also revealed what her favorite drink is, and it may not come as a shock that it isn’t beer. In fact, she said it was “a little shot of pineapple and a shot of tequila.”

Of course, her sister Kendall Jenner has her 818 tequila brand, so we’re sure that’s what she was talking about.

Saint and Kim Take London

As well as the pints of Guinness, Kim’s London photo dump included pictures inside the iconic red phoneboxes. She simply captioned the pictures: “Call me” with a red telephone emoji.

However, some Londoners weren’t impressed: “Those phone boxes haven’t been sanitised in 258 years,” wrote one.

As well as her trips to the phoneboxes and pubs, she also took her son Saint West to watch an Arsenal match. Unfortunately, they lost the match, which some fans joked was the ‘Kardashian curse.’