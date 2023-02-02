Pete Davidson hasn’t settled down yet and is still on the hunt for his “Princess Charming.” Fans still want to know, does Pete Davidson have a kid?

After being linked to many of your favorite celebrities including Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, and Emily Ratajkowski. Everybody wants to know if he has had a secret kid with anybody, don’t worry, he’s not doing a Drake on us.

OMG: How much is Pete Davidson worth?

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Does Pete Davidson have children?

No, Pete Davidson does not have any children. However, he has spoken publicly about wanting to become a father in the future.

In Kevin Hart’s Peacock series, Hart to Heart, Davidson discussed his dreams of becoming a father. Hart revealed: “My favourite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve—I wanna have a kid. That’s, like, my dream. It’s, like, super corny. It would be so fun. Dress up the little dude. I’m so excited for that chapter. That’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good a dude and develop and get better so when that happens, it’s just easier.”

Pete Davidson considers adoption

The comedian also mentioned having children in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God in February 2020, via Distractify.

Pete’s father was a firefighter who died in the World Trade Center on 9/11. Speaking on his father’s death, Davidson shared that he wants to: “be there for something or do something that I didn’t have growing up. That’s my biggest thing.”

In the interview, Pete said that he grew up in a house “filled with love” with just his mom and sister. Pete noted that as he didn’t have a man around the house he often wondered: “‘When am I going to find my Princess Charming?’ That’s all I’ve ever wanted. I just want to have a kid, that’s it. I think that would be awesome.”

The 29-year-old has also considered adopting a child: “I’m at the point where I’m like, ‘Maybe I should adopt.’ Me and my mom or something, just adopt. I think everybody is afraid of the Davidson seed.”

Pete already considers himself a father

In his standup special, Alive From New York, which was recently released on Netflix, Pete discusses why he already considers himself a father, even without having a kid.

Pete admits to taking care of one of his friends and his pal’s child financially and as the money supports them both, he is basically a “father figure.“ He shares that he occasionally babysits his friends’ kids and watches Forensic Files to pass the time.

Although, Pete appears to be pretty ruthless when it comes to parenting. The comedian says in the Netflix special: “All my friends are having them. Their complaints don’t matter to me that much, it cries? Oh, man, go in the other room.’”

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images