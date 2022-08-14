











Zendaya’s career kicked off when she was around 12 years old. She was a model before moving into appearing in music videos and acting on Disney Channel. She released her first song in 2011 and went on to appear in her first movie in 2012. Nowadays, she’s recognised all over the world for appearing in blockbuster movies such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and TV series Euphora. In 2022, fans want to know if Zendaya has a last name.

The 25-year-old is famously in a relationship with fellow Spiderman actor Tom Holland in 2022. Zendaya has 150M Instagram followers and many are always wanting to keep up with the latest when it comes to the couples’ romance. In recent years, she’s been blowing fans away with her performances in films such as Malcolm & Marie and Dune and has bagged herself five Emmy nominations and one win to date.

Does Zendaya have a last name?

Yes! Zendaya has two surnames.

She was born Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman in Oakland California in 1996.

The 25-year-old decided to drop her surname to be “cool” like Cher and Prince per Female First in 2016.

Some fans have been taking to Twitter to ask whether Zendaya has a last name or not. One tweeted: “Does Zendaya have a last name or is she like set up like McLovin?”

Another said: “Zendaya does have a last name. As it turns out, her last name is “5x Emmy Nominee””.

Who are Zendaya’s parents?

Zendaya was born to teachers Claire Stoermer and Kazembe Ajamu Coleman.

Her dad was born Samuel David Coleman in California and is a performance coach and music producer. He can be found on Instagram @kazembeajamu.

Zendaya’s mom, Claire, has five other children and is on Instagram @claire_maree64. Judging by her IG page, she loves dogs and makes beautiful jewellery.

Per Insider, Zendaya’s name comes from a word in the Shona language which means “to give thanks”.

The actress’ net worth in 2022

During Zendaya‘s career, she’s made history by being awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress for her role as Rue in HBO’s Euphoria in 2020. She was 24 at the time.

Given her huge success as an actress and her incredible following on social media, fans may wonder what Zendaya’s net worth is in 2022.

Wealthy Gorilla estimates her net worth at $20M in 2022.

