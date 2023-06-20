Fans are saying that Dog the Bounty Hunter and his wife Francie were “destined to be” as the couple celebrated a special occasion.

The bounty hunter and media personality shared a loved-up picture on his Instagram profile with his wife Francie France to celebrate her birthday and share a thoughtful message on her big day.

Dog the Bounty Hunter was married to wife Beth Chapman for 13 years before her devastating passing in 2019 after a battle with throat cancer.

Photo by FOX via Getty Images

Dog the Bounty Hunter celebrates wife Francie’s birthday

Dog the Bounty Hunter, real name Duane Chapman, paid a touching tribute to his wife Francie Frane on her birthday on Tuesday (June 20, 2023).

The reality star marked the special occasion with a loved-up picture that features him kissing Francie on the cheek as she is all smiles for the family snap.

“Happy birthday Francie, I’m madly in love with you,” the reality star, 70, captioned the social media post.

Duane and Francie married in September 2021 at an intimate ceremony in Colorado Springs surrounded by their closest friends and family after the reality star’s wife Beth passed away in 2019.

Fans say Duane and Francie were “destined to be”

Duane’s birthday post attracted some trolls in the comment section but many fans have defended the star and said that everyone deserves to live their life the way they want.

“Everyone deserves to be happy,” one fan wrote. “They both lost spouses, grieving is different for all. True love would definitely want your spouse to move on if one were to pass. God has a plan.”

“Beth’s memory lives on, so does Francie’s husband. Francis & Dog were destined to be,” another one wrote.

“It’s not for us to try to understand it,” someone else added. “I’m sure Beth holds a special place in his heart.”

Duane celebrated granddaughter Abbie’s birthday

Duane often features his family on Instagram as he makes sure to celebrate their birthdays and post meaningful tributes in their honor.

The reality star recently marked the 21st birthday of his granddaughter Abbie Mae Chapman. Abbie is the first-born child of Duane’s daughter Lyssa Chapman and her ex Brendan.

“Happy birthday love you, granddaughter Abbey!!!!” the famed bounty hunter captioned an Instagram post on June 11. “We are all proud of you!!!”

Dog’s birthday post included a picture with Abbie and Francie.