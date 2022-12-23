Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter‘ Chapman and his wife Francie Frane are expanding their family as they welcome an adorable Christmas puppy to the clan.

Chapman rose to fame on A&E’s reality series, Dog The Bounty Hunter. For eight seasons, Duane and his late wife, Beth, starred in the show and went on to have many spin-off series.

Duane has taken a break from reality TV since 2019, the same year he lost his wife of 13 years. He got re-married to Francie six months after Beth’s tragic passing as they both connected over losing a partner.

Now, it appears the duo has an addition to their family, an adorable furry friend.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Dog The Bounty Hunter and wife Francie’s family grows

The couple welcomed a Labradoodle puppy named Sidney. The Bounty Hunter shared an adorable snap of his wife Francie holding the pup in her arms, on social media on Tuesday, December 20.

Chapman captioned the post: “My Francie’s new Christmas Baby Sidney !!!”

Frane also shared the news on her Instagram with a picture of the puppy in a secure dog bag. Frane and Chapman were heading home to Florida with “the new baby” she then thanked her husband for the early Christmas present.

Fans flooded the comments section gushing over the adorable pup. Many wondered what breed the dog was and others penned how “cute” and “adorable” he is.

Trolls slam Chapman for re-marrying after wife’s passing

However, other fans in the comments section couldn’t get over the fact that Chapman remarried after his wife passed away. Some reminded the reality star that he promised Beth on the show that he would never remarry following her tragic death.

However, other fans rushed to defend the reality TV star and urged trolls to “let him be happy.” While another penned: “Wow so much hatred on a post that was supposed to bring happiness.”

Another angered fan wrote: “Do you really think that Beth would want him to be lonely and miserable? Absolutely not! And if you really knew her you would know that!” don’t let the hate of others steal your Joy, especially in your relationship!”

Photo by SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know