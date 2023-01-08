Dog the Bounty Hunter has said he is giving his late wife Beth’s ashes to her family, so she can be laid to rest with her mom, who tragically recently passed away.

The captive-chaser is ensuring his late partner Beth Chapman is reuniting with her beloved mother in the afterlife. It comes after her mom, Bonnie Joan, died in November.

One of her final wishes was to be laid to rest with her daughter, and after Dog heard about the request, he wanted to make sure it came to be.

The mom and daughter had somewhat of a rocky relationship but made amends before Beth sadly died in 2019, writes TMZ.

A rep for the star told the outlet he gave some of Beth’s ashes to her sister Melinda, who is also in possession of mom’s ashes.

Beth passed away aged 51 three years ago after a long battle with cancer.

Following her death, Dog held a ceremony where they had a home in Hawaii, and spread some of her ashes.

However, ceremonial ashes were used for the heartbreaking memorial, but, some of her actual ashes were spread in other places that were held dear to the star.

Dog said: “I understand now what rest in peace truly means. I’m hopeful Beth can now rest in peace.”

Beth’s battle with cancer

Beth and Dog, real name Duane Chapman, rose to fame on their A&E reality show, Dog The Bounty Hunter. They tied the knot in Hawaii in 2006 and had two children together. The pair were married for a total of 13 years before Beth’s tragic death in 2019.

Over eight seasons, the couple went after those trying to outrun bail and the law.

Two years before her passing, Beth was diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer. The mom underwent a 13-hour procedure to remove a tumor, and her fight against the disease was documented on Dog And Beth: Fight Of Their Lives.

Beth then later went into remission, however, tragically, the cancer spread to her lungs. She sadly died related to complications from the cancer. Beth died on June 26, 2019.

Dog was devastated, and told Entertainment Tonight he lost 17 pounds in the two weeks after her death.

Years later, he met Francie Frane and they wed in 2021.