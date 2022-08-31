Dog the Bounty Hunter scandals - Arrested while hunting fugitive to phone call leak











What is a reality TV show without a little bit of drama? Celebrating the 16th anniversary of the first episode of Dog the Bounty Hunter airing, we look back at the scandals.

Duane Lee Chapman is the man best known as Dog the Bounty Hunter. The series portrayed his experiences as a bounty hunter, with a few fights and controversies in between.

The show aired for nine seasons from 2004 to 2012. However, spin-offs documented more of their lives. It included Beth Chapman’s fight against Stage 4 throat cancer, who sadly passed away on June 26, 2019, at the age of 51.

A second spin-off, Dog Unleashed, was canceled after Duane was involved in some scandals. However, it is now back in production and will be released sometime in 2022. In the meantime, keep reading to find out more information about Dog the Bounty’s most controversial moments.

Phone call rant leaked

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

During his years as a public figure and showing his life openly during the series, Duane has gotten into many controversies, including with his family.

In 2007, a phone call with his son, Tucker Chapman, was leaked to the National Enquirer and made public. The bounty hunter used explicit language, including racist slurs. During the phone call, the 69-year-old went into a rant while talking about his son’s girlfriend, Monique Shinnery, who is black.

According to People, once the network of the series halted the production of the show, Dog issued a public statement where he apologized for his use of language.

In a section of his lengthy letter, he said: “I have the utmost respect and aloha for black people – who have already suffered so much due to racial discrimination and acts of hatred.

He continued: “I did not mean to add yet another slap in the face to an entire race of people who have brought so many gifts to this world. I am ashamed of myself and I pledge to do whatever I can to repair this damage I have caused.”

As per Dog’s statement to Reuters, he confessed to still “loving him very much”.

Dog was ‘shot at while catching a fugitive’

In 2009, Hoang Nguyen allegedly fired a shot at Dog when he tried to apprehend him over being a wanted man. Nguyen reportedly skipped bail following several failure-to-appear warrants.

Nguyen was believed to have escaped on a red motorcycle following the incident.

However, reports by CNN confirmed no one was wounded.

Witnesses were said to have heard gunshots at the scene where Dog also was. Ngyuen was later caught by Duane and was turned over to the police on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, menacing, and possession of a weapon.

As per multiple media reports, Ngyuen was released over lack of evidence. No formal charges in relation to the above allegations were filed by prosecutors.

Dog catching notorious Max Factor’s heir on the run

Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The reality star was temporarily arrested in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in 2003. This was after successfully capturing fugitive rapist Andrew Luster.

Luster, 39 at the time in 2003, had sparked a worldwide manhunt after jumping bail and fleeing during his trial. It came following accusations of raping multiple women and recording them on video.

The Max Factor Cosmetics heir was handed a 124-year prison term. Luster was convicted in absentia of 86 counts, including rape of an intoxicated person, rape of an unconscious person and sexual battery. Luster’s sentence was then reduced to 50 years in jail in 2013, writes Hollywood Reporter.

Luster, the great-grandson of movie makeup mogul Max Factor, is estimated to be in his 90s when released from prison.

But Dog was then arrested himself

But for Dog, he found himself in a spot of bother when he raced down to get Luster. Luster had been ‘living it up’ for a year in Mexico after skipping his trial.

Bounty hunting is illegal in Mexico. For that reason, the 69-year-old was arrested for “serious kidnapping” along with his son and his brother. The three were eventually released.

Distractify revealed the courtroom decided Dog would be not getting the $1 million forfeited bail money.

Despite his ups and downs, Dog has continued to work as a bounty hunter. He also likes to give speeches at church.

