Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter‘ Chapman continues to pay heartwarming tributes to co-star David Robinson, who passed away ‘suddenly’ in his wife’s arms during a work Zoom call.

Last week, news broke Dog the Bounty Hunter’s good friend and co-star David Robinson passed away at the age of 50. His death came after suffering a ‘stroke or heart attack’ while on a work Zoom call next to his wife.

Dog and David worked together for Dog’s Most Wanted series back in 2019. Outside and inside the program, the two had a great friendship, and the news of his death left Dog ‘shocked’.

Following the tragic news, over the past week, the 69-year-old has posted pictures remembering his ‘right-hand man’.

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s co-star David Robinson dies at 50

His wife, Brooke Robinson, confirmed her husband David had passed away on November 30 at their California home. At the time of the unfortunate incident, David was on a work Zoom call.

“David was very healthy and was on a work call in our dining room at home when he collapsed. Life-saving maneuvers were attempted and paramedics were called. David died in my arms,” TMZ reported.

David and Brooke married in May. He is now survived by his daughter Teagan, whom he had fathered with ex-wife Rainy, and his stepchildren, Taran and Gage, from his wife, Brooke.

The exact cause surrounded David Robinson’s death is still unclear.

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s tributes for his ‘right hand man’

David starred in Dog’s Most Wanted, which aired on WGN back in 2019. The 10-episode series, which ran only for one season, was centered around hunting fugitives instead who had jumped bail with his company.

The series also focused on Dog managing his career and his late wife Beth’s cancer diagnosis before she passed away.

Shortly after the news was announced, Dog took to Instagram to share a tribute to his good friend. Over the past week, the 69-year-old has been posting photos remembering their friendship.

In a collage of pictures of David and the cover of the series in which they worked together, he wrote: “I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of my right-hand man David Robinson. Rest in peace.”

Without a caption needed, in recent days, the reality star has been posting more pictures.

As the days have gone by and Chapman is still mourning the loss of his friend, many fans left comments of support.

A follower wrote: “Two equally charming men. Love is always what we have for your memories, David.”

“To those who are hurting tonight over their loss of a good man and faithful friend,” one user followed.

Another wrote: “Love the pic, Dog.”

