Dog The Bounty Hunter’s daughter Lyssa Chapman has revealed her toned abs while promoting her online job in a new Instagram snap.

Lyssa, the daughter of the famed bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman, reminded her fans of her social media account and showed off her toned physique ahead of her upcoming birthday next month.

Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Lyssa Chapman shows off toned abs in new post

Lyssa is celebrating her upcoming 36th birthday, which she will mark next month, with a reminder of her social media profile on OnlyFans.

In a rare Instagram picture, the reality star revealed her toned physique and sported a white top and red bikini bottoms while promoting her account.

“Turning 36 next month and not mad about it,” she captioned the social media post to her 298,000 followers. “Also, please don’t give me crap about this post. Just take your hateful comment and stick it where the sun doesn’t shine.”

The reality star married her partner Leiana Evensen in a stunning ceremony close to Hawaii in July last year.

She joined the platform in 2020

The media personality joined the adult subscription platform back in November 2020. This was at the peak of the pandemic period when many online influencers and celebrities created accounts.

In February 2021, one of her fans asked her to join the platform and Lyssa reminded them that she was already on the platform. She told them to look up her account, which shows up in her Instagram profile’s bio.

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter has amassed a following of over 40,000 fans after uploading more than 170 posts and 25 videos.

Fans give Lyssa love in the comments

Many of Lyssa’s fans flooded her Instagram post with messages of love and support after she opened up about “hateful” comments from some people.

“You look healthy and should be proud of that,” one follower commented. Another said: “You look amazing hell with the haters they wanna look like you at 36.”

A third fan wrote: “Man people are ignorant! You love fabulous! Good for you you go, girl!” While someone else added: “I think she looks good! Stop making people feel bad. Love the hair!”