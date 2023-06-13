Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter Lyssa Chapman has revealed that her sobriety journey keeps her “stronger” every day as she marked her two years of an alcohol-free life.

Lyssa Chapman took to her Instagram profile this week to mark her two-year sobriety milestone as she penned a motivational caption in her post.

Dog the Bounty Hunter‘s daughter is an active social media user who regularly keeps her followers updated with the latest in her personal life.

Lyssa Chapman marks two-year sobriety milestone

Lyssa has celebrated two years of alcohol-free life after she decided to embark on a sobriety journey back in June 2021.

On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the daughter of the famed bounty hunter shared an inspirational video of herself in a garage, marking her major health milestone.

“Two years alcohol-free today,” she captioned the motivational video. “I am strong in my sobriety, stronger every day.”

The 36-year-old rocked some cool sunglasses with a black top and white shorts while making fun poses in front of her mirror in the garage.

Lyssa praised on “beautiful” achievement

Lyssa’s celebratory post was flooded with congratulations and messages of love from her fans as many said that they’re proud of her milestone.

“That’s a beautiful accomplishment and I’m super proud of you keep it up,” one of her followers commented.

“Congratulations on your achievement,” another user wrote. “Keep up your wonderful journey in your sobriety. Don’t let anyone/anyone make you jump off that wagon… hold on tight.”

“Congratulations Lyssa!!” someone else said as another one added: “Awesome, congratulations, Lyssa!”

Lyssa celebrated her daughter’s 21st birthday

Lyssa celebrated the 21st birthday of her daughter, Abbie Lee Chapman, with a tribute on Instagram on Sunday, June 11. She shared a video with Abbie’s childhood pictures and included a poignant message.

“Happy birthday Abbie Mae. I’m so proud of you,” Lyssa captioned the Instagram post. “You’re are kind, thoughtful, intelligent, strong, independent, fun, and the coolest person.”

“You’re 21 today, a day I dreamed about for so long,” Lyssa continued. “I always knew you’d change the world but you have completely blown away my expectations. I know you’ll continue to be a blessing to all those in your life.

“You’re a bright shining star and I’m so happy God picked me to be your mom.”