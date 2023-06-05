Dog The Bounty Hunter’s daughter Lyssa Chapman and her wife celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary with a thoughtful post.

Lyssa Chapman and her wife Leiana Evensen, who tied the knot in Hawaii on June 3, 2022, have marked the anniversary of their “dream” wedding.

Lyssa, daughter of the famed bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman, shared an adorable video on Instagram from last year’s celebrations, accompanied by a touching message.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lyssa Chapman celebrates her wedding anniversary

Lyssa and her wife Leiana have taken a trip down memory lane a year after they held their “dream” wedding ceremony in Hawaii.

“Happy one-year anniversary (yesterday) to my everything,” Lyssa wrote in the caption of an Instagram post shared last weekend.

The post continued: “Where you go I will go, and where you stay I will stay. Your people will be my people and your God my God. Where you die I will die, and there I will be buried. May the LORD deal with me, be it ever so severely, if anything but death separates you and me.”

The thoughtful video featured the couple’s best moments from the gorgeous Hawaiian ceremony in the Pacific Ocean.

Lyssa and Leiana’s wedding

Lyssa and Leiana held the festivities in Hawaii surrounded by their closest family and friends after keeping their big day under wraps.

In an Instagram post shared last summer, Lyssa explained that they boarded a boat with seven of their closest family members at 7 am. Leiana’s parents attended the wedding and witnessed the pair’s nuptials in an intimate ceremony in the ocean.

“With our feet in the water, we connected ourselves to the power and vastness of the ocean,” Lyssa wrote, sharing details about the ceremony.

“We were hugged by the majestic Ko’olau mountain range, that will continue hugging us as we live and spend the rest of our lives together at Makaalamihi. There, with uncle David officiating, we stated our declarations of intent, said our vows and began life together OFFICIALLY as wife, and wife.

Dog was at the wedding “in spirit”

While Lyssa’s father, real name Duane Chapman, was unable to attend the wedding, Lyssa said that her father was at their special day “in spirit”.

“He was of course on the phone with me all morning and during. We FaceTimed him a bunch. He was there in spirit and also electronically,” she told People last year.

“It’s really, really hard for him to come back to Hawaii”, she added in the interview.

Dog’s fourth wife Beth Chapman passed away in Hawaii in June 2019 at the age of 51. Duane and Beth married in 2006 and lived together in Honolulu.

Screenshots of @mslyssac Instagram