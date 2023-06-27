Dog the Bounty Hunter takes to Instagram in 2023 to remember his late wife, Beth Chapman. The former bail bondsman had a message to share with his followers in June that may have taken some by surprise. Duane Chapman hasn’t appeared on his own TV show for many years but his partaking in competition series including The Masked Singer have found him further fame.

Duane, AKA Dog, first appeared on his own A&E series back in 2004. After Dog the Bounty Hunter ran for eight years, he and his late wife, Beth Chapman, starred in a spin-off series. Beth sadly passed away in 2019 and Dog took a moment to remember one of his “biggest losses” in life on June 26.

Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Instagram post

On Monday, June 26, 2023, Dog the Bounty Hunter took to Instagram to remember his late partner, Beth.

He wrote: “For the last four years, this day was a terrible reminder of one of the greatest losses of my life…”

Beth passed away in 2019 after a cancer battle.

She was 51 years old at the time of her death and passed away two years after a stage two throat cancer diagnosis.

Dog and Beth met years back

Although Dog and his late partner, Beth, met in 1986, they didn’t get married until 2006.

Beth was Dog’s fifth wife. She passed away in Hawaii, which is where she and Dog lived.

Taking to Twitter, Dog confirmed his wife’s death in 2019. He wrote:

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Dog reveals he has a long-lost son

Seventy-year-old Dog is a father – not to 12, but 13 – children, now.

In his tribute post to Beth, he revealed to his followers that he’d recently discovered a long-lost son.

Dog captioned his post:

“…But God redeemed this day when I discovered my son Jon, who I just met recently, was born on this day.

“So now instead of sorrow, this day has a new meaning. This is my son Jon and his wife Jodi. The whole story of Jon is told in my new book, Nine Lives and Counting, coming SOON.

“For anyone who has suffered a terrible loss please know God restores and redeems. Happy birthday son, love you both.”

Dog posted a photograph of his son, Jon, alongside his wife, Jodi, on Instagram.

Fans commented on Dog’s post that his son “looks just like” him and that they thought the news was “awesome.”

More wrote “RIP Beth,” and added that her passing was “heartbreaking.”

Dog is now in a relationship with Francie Frane and the two have been married since 2021.