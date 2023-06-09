Dog The Bounty Hunter paid a poignant tribute to his late daughter Barbara Katie Chapman on her birthday.

The famed bounty hunter and reality star suffered a huge family tragedy when he lost his firstborn daughter, Barbara Katie Chapman, in a tragic car accident.

Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, shared a heartbreaking post on his daughter’s birthday, who would have been 41 years old in June 2023.

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Dog The Bounty Hunter shares tribute on late daughter’s birthday

On Thursday (June 8, 2023), Duane left his fans and followers emotional when he shared a poignant Instagram post marking his late daughter’s birthday.

“Happy birthday my firstborn daughter daddy loves you so much and misses you, Barbara Katie Chapman II,” Duane captioned the emotional tribute to his firstborn child.

Barbara was born on June 8, 1982, in Denver, Colorado. She was one of three children born to the reality star and his former wife, Lyssa Rae Brittain.

Duane and Lyssa welcomed two more children together, Lyssa Chapman and Tucker Dee Chapman.

Duane’s Instagram post was filled with tributes and messages of support as many fans opened up about the heartbreak of a child’s passing. One fan wrote: “They say you never get over the loss of a child, hope you are happy and well She will always be with you and your family just as Beth.”

Another said: “Beautiful photo. Very angelic. Happy heavenly birthday Barbara!”

Barbara died a day before her father’s wedding

Barbara’s tragic passing happened a day before her father’s wedding to his fifth wife Beth Smith in Hawaii.

Duane’s daughter and a friend were traveling in an SUV when the vehicle slipped off the road and crashed into a tree near Fairbanks. Barbara and her friend died at the scene.

Barbara died on June 8, 2006, at the age of 23 and she would have been 41 years old this year.

Barbara’s sister Lyssa paid a tribute on Instagram

Barbara’s younger sister Lyssa, 36, mourned her late sister in a heartbreaking tribute on the anniversary of her death in May. Lyssa paid her respects on May 19 with a picture of Barbara and her son, Travis Chapman. Travis was only four years old when Barbara died.

“My sister, our angel. 16 years gone, left with blurry pictures, and clear memories. Miss you everyday day [sister],” Lyssa captioned the emotional tribute.