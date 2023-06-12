Dog the Bounty Hunter shared a birthday post to one of his granddaughters but many fans thought it was his daughter Lyssa who “hasn’t aged”.

The famous bounty hunter celebrated the birthday of his granddaughter Abbie Mae Chapman with a thoughtful post on Instagram.

Many fans of Duane Chapman, who welcomed 12 children from different relationships, said that Abbie is a spitting image of her mother, Lyssa Chapman, aka “baby Lyssa”.

Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Dog the Bounty Hunter celebrates Abbie Mae Chapman’s birthday

Dog the Bounty Hunter shared a sweet tribute on Abbie’s 21st birthday last weekend. Abbie is the first-born child of Lyssa Chapman. She was born on June 11, 2002 to Lyssa and her ex Brendan.

“Happy birthday love you, granddaughter Abbey!!!!” the famed bounty hunter captioned the celebratory post. “We are all proud of you!!!”

Dog’s birthday post included a picture with Abbie and his wife Francie Frane, who married the reality star in September 2021.

Fans mistook Abbie for mom Lyssa

Duane’s birthday post to his grandaughter had many of his fans thinking that he shared a picture with his daughter Lyssa Chapman and many agreed that the family has “strong genes”.

“I was like baby Lisa hasn’t aged but then I read the caption,” one follower reacted in the comments. “Strong genes there. Happy birthday.”

“Omg I thought this was baby Lisa,” another agreed. “Their genes run well in that family so gorgeous queen.”

A third fan commented: “Just looking at her and I know who her mom is. Twins. Happy birthday Abby!”

“She looks just like her mom!!” someone else chimed in.

Lyssa shares a sweet birthday tribute to Abbie

Lyssa posted a lengthy birthday post to mark her daughter’s 21st birthday, followed by a touching video of a string of Abbie’s childhood pictures.

“Happy birthday Abbie Mae. I’m so proud of you,” Lyssa captioned the Instagram post. “You’re are kind, thoughtful, intelligent, strong, independent, fun, and the coolest person.”

She continued: “You’re 21 today, a day I dreamed about for so long. I always knew you’d change the world but you have completely blown away my expectations. I know you’ll continue to be a blessing to all those in your life.

“You’re a bright shining star and I’m so happy God picked me to be your mom.”

Abbies birthday comes after Lyssa and her wife celebrated the one-year anniversary of their “dream” wedding in Hawaii.