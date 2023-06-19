Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter Bonnie Chapman has “teared up” over a picture taken days before she lost her home and pets in a devastating fire.

Bonnie Chapman, daughter of the famed bounty hunter and reality star Dog the Bounty Hunter, lost her rental home in Fishersville, Virginia, in April. She used to live in the rental property with her boyfriend Ismael.

In a new Instagram post last weekend, Bonnie shared a candid picture of herself days before the fire took the life of her six beloved pets who died as a result of the smoke in the property.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Bonnie Chapman “tears up” over photo before house fire

A picture taken three days before the devastating house fire has left many of Bonnie’s fans in tears as the star opened up about the aftermath of the heartbreaking glaze.

Bonnie’s “carefree” picture features the star in beautiful makeup when she took her dog Sophie to the park and enjoyed a fun day out in the sun.

“This photo brings back such strong emotions when I reflect on the immense happiness I felt this day,” Bonnie began in her post. “It was merely three days before the devastating fire, and I had been eagerly planning to take Sophie to the dog park and spend the day in the sun. I usually didn’t go out in makeup, but this day I did before heading out to run errands with my sister.”

She continued: “Little did I know what awaited me just a few days later. Browsing through this section of my photos now brings tears to my eyes, reminding me of the ordinary and carefree life I once had.⁣

The star said that she is still dealing with the aftermath of the fire but “had to start anew, rebuilding my life from scratch” and is determined to take one step at a time in her “healing journey”.

Bonnie lost six pets in the fire

Bonnie lost her home, most of her belongings, and, the most devastating part, her beloved pets, who died from the surrounding smoke in the house fire.

Bonnie and her boyfriend Ismael were at work at the time the fire started when they received a call from the fire brigade about the tragic incident.

“What’s even more heartbreaking is that I also lost my six beloved pets: Merlyn, Plum, Azriel, Nyssa, Sophie, and Stokley,” Bonnie wrote in a social media post at the time. “Their beautiful souls brought joy, love and meaning into my life, and I am deeply grieving their loss.”

Fans support Bonnie after emotional post

Some of Bonnie’s fans weren’t aware that she lost her pets in the tragic blaze and many offered their support under her Instagram post.

“I don’t know how you’re holding it together so well,” one of her followers wrote. “I couldn’t imagine going through this. My furbabies are my life, so I understand the pain.”

“Prayers. What a tragedy for you,” another one said.

“Bonnie, your beautiful babies are in the arms of your beautiful Mother,” a third one added. “I pray that brings you comfort….you are in my thoughts and prayers.”