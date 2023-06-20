Doja Cat is entering a new era with her music comeback and she’s giving werewolf vibes in her recent Instagram post.

Doja Cat turned heads at the Met Gala 2023 after rocking up as a bejeweled Choupette the cat, Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved companion.

Over one month later, the singer has gossip brewing with her latest look. She’s ditched the feline ears for dog ears in her latest Instagram post and haters have left some strongly-opinionated comments on her new style.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Doja Cat fans convinced she’s ‘sold her soul’ with new look

The Kiss Me More hitmaker debuted her adventurous OOTD on Monday (June 19) with a carousel of sultry poses. Wearing a red leather corset top and sheer tights, Doja’s eerie makeover was complete with beady red eye contact lenses, smudged red eyeshadow, and a nose bridge piercing.

Doja applied dark red makeup around the piercing and on her lip, giving them a swollen and bloody appearance. Her usual short blonde hairstyle, meanwhile, was hidden under long platinum locks with dyed black strands.

Although the fake bloody mouth is giving vampire vibes, Doja captioned the photos: “Awooo” alongside a werewolf emoji -perhaps this is her real persona during a full moon.

Some Instagram users have criticised the singer for the transformation, alleging that she has “sold here soul to the devil.”

A second person accusesd her of being “too far gone”, while others have defended that the Woman singer is “literally trolling all of you cause you won’t stop with the satanic bs.”

It comes three days after Doja – real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini – responded to the backlash towards her Attention cover art, which features her naked body covered in blood.

The internet branded the design as “demonic”, but Doja brushed off the backlash on Instagram Story, writing: “Satan said thanks for all the buzz.”

Doja Cat encourages haters to support with their ‘jealousy’

After 11 hours of brutal comments, Doja edited the photo caption to confront ‘jealous’ fans.

“Leave a comment oozing with jealousy, insecurity, or malice below! Your protesting is only support,” she responded with two blood and a lip emoji.

Doja has the immense talent of blocking out the haters, especiall when it comes to her fashion and creative direction.

Just last month, the singer flaunted her new tattoo of Licenti, a mythological figure, prompting accusations that she was a satanist.

“Used to love you but you clearly sold your soul to the devil. Unfollow,” one person wrote.

Doja replied: “Whatever helps u sleep at night.”