Doja Cat has fans wondering if she’s throwing shade at the Kardashians in 2023 upon the release of her latest album. The rapper, singer, and songwriter released Scarlet on September 22. Already, Paint The Town Red is a viral sensation, however, some of the album’s other tracks are raising eyebrows.

Twenty-seven-year-old Doja Cat is no stranger to having her songs go viral on social media and top the charts. By the looks of things, it also isn’t the first time she’s made a Kardashian reference or been linked to drama to do with the Kar-Jenner family.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

Doja Cat’s Kardashian reference

As Paint The Town Red is streamed across the internet and sampled all over TikTok, fans have clocked onto another song on Doja Cat’s Scarlet album, Wet V**ina.

Of the 17 tracks on the album, Agora Hills, is another that fans appear to be loving.

However, track three of the new release features some lyrics about the Kardashians which now has listeners talking.

‘It’s givin’ Kardashian’

Doja Cat’s 3-minute 11-second song not only references the Kardashians, but she also mentions American fashion designer Rick Owens in her lyrics.

The musician raps the words: “Pretty face plastic, it’s givin’ Kardashian.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family is no stranger to people making comments about their appearance. Many plastic surgery rumors have swirled around the Hulu stars over the years.

Matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner, confirmed in a 2015 interview with Ru Paul on Good Work, that she had opted for some cosmetic work in her life.

She admitted getting “Botox, fillers, laser,” as well as “a boob job in the 80’s.”

However, Kris might not have had as many procedures done as people speculate. She added that she has “the same nose she was born with.”

Doja Cat fans ask if it’s a ‘diss’

As Doja Cat’s new album arrives on September 22, her listeners are asking if her song lyrics are an attempt to “diss” the Kardashians.

One person tweeted: “Did mother doja cat just diss the Kardashians?”

Another said: “You just know @DojaCat be Keeping up with The Kardashians.”

More tweeted: “Doja cat disses the Kardashians in wet V ‘pretty face plastic is giving Kardashian’.”

Others said: “Doja cat is a god at getting attention. Kardashians step aside.”

More suggested the rapper is trying to get Kanye West‘s fans on board with her music, tweeting: “Doja Cat really be looking to tap into Ye’s fan base .. What’s that she said about the Kardashians in Wet V ??”

It wouldn’t be the first time that the rapper and the Kardashians were rumored to not be the best of friends, as Doja Cat and Kylie Jenner reportedly had an “awkward interaction” at Paris Fashion Week in 2023, writes The Independent.