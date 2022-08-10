Dolly Parton's famous love song came after row caused 'grief and heartache'













One of Dolly Parton’s most famous love songs was inspired by a row which had caused her ‘grief and heartache.’ Parton used the song as a way to get her close friend to listen to how she was really feeling, and reconcile.

Even Dolly’s most devoted fans may not know that she was the brains and belting voice behind the original “I Will Always Love You,” which later became one of Whitney Houston’s biggest hits.

Among her vast catalogue of credits, the journey and inspiration behind this hit ballad is a fascinating one…

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

Dolly Parton’s famous love song came after a row

The country legend wrote I Will Always Love You in 1973, for her long-time mentor Porter Wagoner. Dolly was separating professionally from him after co-hosting his TV show for seven years. The pair got into a disagreement over her departure.

Therefore, the song was not a conventional love ballad, instead, she wrote it to let him know that she had made her decision to move on from the show. The country star explained during an interview on CMT that she was trying to forge a career on her own as she had already stayed on his show two years longer than the initial 5-year contract.

Dolly recalled that they fought a lot, “We were very much alike. We were both stubborn. We both believed that we knew what was best for us.” Parton continued, “there was a lot of grief and heartache there, and he just wasn’t listening to my reasoning for my going.”

The singer/songwriter decided to do what she does best and wrote a song to express how she was feeling. Dolly explained he became the inspiration for her hit ballad, “I went home and out of a very emotional place in me at that time I wrote the song I Will Always Love You.”

Parton explained, “I wrote that song to say, ‘Here’s how I feel. I will always love you, but I have to go.'” It appears the song was a big hit among Wagoner who was in tears when he heard her sing it, calling the tune “the prettiest song I ever heard.”

Elvis Presley wanted to cover the hit song

When it was released on her Jolene album in 1974, Elvis wanted to do a cover on it, but it was insisted that he be given a share of the publishing rights.

Sharing the story on the Living and Learning with Reba McEntire podcast, Dolly revealed that she told Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker: “I can’t give you half the publishing. I’m gonna leave that to my family. I can’t do that.”

Following her decision to decline the request Dolly “cried all night long” as she revealed in The Big Issue’s Letter To My Younger Self book. Parton also revealed that Presley’s wife Priscilla told her that “he sang that song to her when they were coming down the steps of the courthouse after they divorced.”

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Whitney Houston records I Will Always Love You

Although it wasn’t an easy decision to make and Dolly would’ve loved to hear Presley sing it, the song was already a number one hit, making it the most important copyright for her. Fortunately, this was a good move on Dolly’s behalf as according to Forbes, the song earned her $10 million in royalties in just the 1990s alone.

Part of this hefty sum came as a result of Whitney Houston recording a version of it, for the soundtrack of her film debut, The Bodyguard in 1992. Originally, she was going to record a cover of Jimmy Ruffin’s ‘What Becomes of the Brokenhearted’ but when it was used for the 1991 film, Fried Green Tomatoes, Whitney covered I Will Always Love You.

The song was number one in the UK for 10 weeks, and 14 weeks in the US and remains one of the top 5 best-selling singles of all time worldwide.