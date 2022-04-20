Dolores Catania's height isn't the only thing about her that's above average













The Real Housewives of New Jersey is back in 2022 for a twelfth season. Teresa Giudice is onto a new chapter in life with Luis Ruelas, Jennifer Aydin spills some secrets about her marriage, Jackie Goldschneider opens up like never before, Melissa Gorga almost gets into a fight during a group vacation and Dolores Catania appears to have stopped ageing for good.

Since 2009, the New Jersey housewives have been stealing the show on Bravo and it doesn’t take much to get these ladies riled up. They may be small in stature but RHONJ’s cast certainly isn’t a shy, retiring bunch. So, let’s find out more about Dolores Catania’s height.

Dolores Catania was meant to join RHONJ much earlier

Dolores Catania was born Dolores Spagnola on December 28th, 1970.

Speaking on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s Two T’s in a Pod podcast in 2022, Dolores revealed that she was actually meant to be cast on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in season 1 but she “decided not to do it“.

Danielle Staub took Dolores’ place in the RHONJ season 1 cast because at the time, Dolores didn’t feel that it was right.

Dolores said that “back then” she wasn’t “worldly“, she hadn’t gone to college, was “clean out of a divorce” and had never been on a vacation.

She added that she had a “big d*** attitude“.

Dolores Catania’s height explored

Since 2016, Dolores has been a main cast member on RHONJ. She has been divorced from Frank Catania for over 20 years but the two remain great friends.

Dolores’ ability to remain more than amicable with her ex is certainly unusual, she also goes above and beyond for her kids and during season 12, wants them to get ahead in life and provides them with a house to live in even though they’re grown up.

Many aspects of Dolores’ life could be considered above average, her height is also above the USA female average of 5 ft 4 (162cm) at 5 foot 7 (170cm) as per Famous Info.

Dolores’ height compared to her cast members

Dolores is clearly shorter than her ex-husband, Frank Catania, judging by their appearances on RHONJ. News Unzip writes that Frank is 5 ft 9 (175cm).

Hollywood Bios writes that Margaret Josephs is 5 ft 6 (167.7cm).

Melissa Gorga is reportedly 5 ft 4 (165cm), Jackie Goldschneider 5 ft 8, and Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice are 5 ft 6.

