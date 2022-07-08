











The latest Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip episode has had fans in stitches and once again it’s because of Miss Brandi Granville from RHOBH and Phaedra from the latest Dubai spin-off.

Age is a sensitive subject among the RHUGT ladies and Phaedra accidentally showed her honest reaction when she found out the age difference between Brandi and RHONY star Dorinda Medley.

CHECK IT OUT: The Real Housewives of Dubai ranked by their net worth

The Last Movie Stars | Official Trailer | HBO Max BridTV 10819 The Last Movie Stars | Official Trailer | HBO Max https://i.ytimg.com/vi/-lJpu8l5BTc/hqdefault.jpg 1048839 1048839 center 22403

Photo by Leonardo M/VIEWpress

Phaedra couldn’t believe Brandi and Dorinda’s age difference

During the episode there was a pretty heated argument between Brandi and Dorinda and, being a good friend, Phaedra came over to Brandi to try to calm her down.

While comforting her, Phaedra says: “That lady could be your momma, you can’t do that.”

To which Brandi hilariously responds: “No, she’s only five years older than me.” Phaedra’s face drops as she whispers, “Oh, for real?” And the pair burst into laughter – much like we did!

Probably the funniest part of the video, however, is when the camera pans to the bartender, who is trying his best not to burst out laughing. It’s handy he’s wearing a face mask!

I need this cast to travel together every year. #RHUGT2 #RHUGT pic.twitter.com/uxXGhfJIyK — HOUSEWIVES FANATIC (@hwivesfanatic) July 7, 2022 View Tweet

How old are Brandi and Dorinda?

Despite Brandi saying Dorinda is only five years older than her, that isn’t actually the case. Brandi is in fact 49 years old while Dorinda is 57, giving them an eight-year age gap – it’s still hilarious though!

Brandi was born on 16 November 1972, while Dorinda’s date of birth is 13 December 1964.

Glanville will celebrate her 50th birthday later this year and, knowing her, it will most likely be a big bash.

View Instagram Post

Fans brand Brandi and Phaedra a ‘hilarious duo’

Since the clip has been released, fans on Twitter have been in stitches and the comments section is on fire. The pair have been labelled the most “hilarious duo” of the season, and we have to agree. Another person commented:

I think I’ve watched this scene about 20 times now. I literally can’t stop laughing. Twitter

Another commented:

No, like honestly, I have been weeeeeeak watching them this season. Absolutely iconic. Twitter

There was also a lot of love shown for the bartender, perhaps he needs a permanent spot on the show Bravo?

Best scene ever i was crying 🤣🤣🤣🤣 and that bartender!!!!! — SamuelTer (@maxoussou) July 7, 2022 View Tweet

STREAM THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP ON PEACOCK NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK