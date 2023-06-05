Despite years of discourse surrounding Dr Phil’s controversial interview with The Shining actress Shelley Duvall, the TV personality still defends his handling of the episode in 2023.

A screen icon of the 1970s and 1980s, Shelley Duvall appeared in Hollywood classics such as The Shining and Annie Hall before disappearing from the silver screen.

Now 73, the last few years have seen Duvall open up on why she moved away from her celebrity status. Notably, Duvall opened up on her mental health struggles in an interview conducted by talk-show host Dr Phil McGraw. This June, Dr Phil defends his handling of the interview, which, in a career full of controversies, remains one of the moments that hangs over the TV personality’s career.

Photo by CBS via Getty Images

The Dr Phil and Shelley Duvall interview revisited

In November 2016, an hour-long interview between Dr Phil and Shelley Duvall sparked major controversy after the talk-show host was accused of exploiting Duvall, who was struggling with her mental health.

Duvall, who had been away from the media spotlight for years, made several worrying comments including one about the late Robin Williams, claiming the comedian was still alive as a “shapeshifter.” Duvall also relayed that she had a “worrying disc” inside of her.

Dr Phil was instantly hit with criticism from high-profile figures and the public alike. A notable critic was Vivian Kubrick, daughter of the legendary director of The Shining. Kubrick described the interview as “purely a form of lurid and exploitive entertainment.” She added that it was “appallingly cruel” and pledged to “boycott” Dr Phil’s style of entertainment.

Five years later, Duvall explained to The Hollywood Reporter that she had personally agreed to do the interview with Dr Phil. But “found out the kind of person he is the hard way.” Duvall added that her family were not in support of the interview either.

Where is Shelley Duvall in 2023?

Shelley Duvall’s appearance on Dr Phil was the first time many – including some of her close friends – had seen of the actress in years, as explained in her Hollywood Reporter feature. Coupled with the health struggles she was facing, understandable concern was raised.

Duvall currently lives a quiet life in Texas with her partner, Dan Gilroy. The actress relocated to her home state and retired from acting after her brother was diagnosed with spinal cancer. Duvall and Gilroy, a musician who previously dated Madonna, have been together since 1989. They met while filming the Disney Channel movie Mother Goose Rock ‘n’ Rhyme.

While Shelley Duvall hasn’t been regularly acting since the 1990s, she has starred in a handful of projects over the past two decades. Her most recent credit is this year’s The Forest Hills, a horror in which Duvall plays ‘Mama’.

Dr Phil defends interview seven years later

On June 2, 2023, Dr Phil appeared on CNN’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace. Switching roles and sitting in the hot seat, Dr Phil was questioned by Wallace about his handling of the Duvall interview.

“I don’t regret what I did,” Dr Phil told Wallace. “I regret that it was promoted in a way that people thought was unbecoming.”

“There are parts of that story that I haven’t talked about and won’t talk about in specific, but I can say generally that we worked with her family [and] with her for over a year off camera, after the fact, providing her opportunities for inpatient and outpatient psychiatric care. I can’t tell you the extent we went through.”