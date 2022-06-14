Drag Race stars Willam and Alaska to spill all in exclusive Instagram live













Calling Drag Race fanatics everywhere: RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Alaska 5000 and Willam are set to spill all during a Reality Titbit Instagram Live. We have all the deets on just how you can tune in.

On Wednesday, June 15th at 8.45pm, they will be chatting to Senior Social Editor Ryan Wilks and giving us an insider’s look at the worldwide phenomenon that is RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The international drag stars will be sharing their show experience with Reality Titbit followers and discuss who they’re backing on All Stars 7 as eight Drag Race legends battle it out for the title of ‘Queen Of All Queens’.

Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

William and Alaska on Drag Race

Willam competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race on Season 4 and was famously disqualified from the competition after breaking the rules which will forever be one of the most iconic moments the show has ever seen.

Following on from Willam’s infamous run on Season 4 Alaska stormed her way to the finale on Season 5 and was extremely close to snatching the crown before missing at the last hurdle to none other than Jinkx Monsoon.

In an Instagram Live tell all, Reality Titbit‘s Ryan Wilks will question the legendary drag duo on their lives post-Drag Race and spill the tea on on how they think their fellow competitors are performing on the latest season of All Stars.

Reality Titbit is currently hosting a competition to win 4 x pairs of tickets to see Willam and Alaska live on their Race Chaser Pod tour over on our Instagram page.

What to expect from the Race Chaser Live show

Musical numbers, gossip, and of course, some drag, will be part of the evening of entertainment. If you’re already a fan of the Race Chaser podcast, it’ll follow a similar format to each episode – but with added sassiness!

Alaska and Willam usually dissect every episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race on the podcast, throwing in a whole load of hot gossip. There’s often a lot of fun games and guests getting involved, such as ‘Name That Tune’ played on a recent ep.

EXCITING ANNOUNCEMENT 🏁



Tune into our Instagram live tomorrow evening at 8:45PM https://t.co/ob3c9n2Y2V as we’ll be gossiping with @Alaska5000 and @willam about all things Race Chaser Pod, their exciting tour and who they're backing on #AllStars7 🤩#DragRace #Alaska #Willam pic.twitter.com/4vnPGAb6k5 — Reality Titbit (@realitytitbit) June 14, 2022

Meet the All Stars 7 Queens

This year the divas battling it out are: Jaida Essence Hall, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Raja, Shea Couleé, The Vivienne, Trinity The Tuck, and Yvie Oddly. And $20K is on the line as they try to become the ‘Queen of All Queens’!

Jadia is the winner of season 12 and when she said the “Essence” comes from when her boyfriend said she was “the essence of beauty” you know he was right. In season 12 she came up with lines like ‘This is not RuPaul’s Excuse Race!’.

Jinkx is a true OG of the competition and the winner of season 5, while Monét first competed in season 10 and although she didn’t win, Monét placed sixth, she was named ‘Miss Congeniality’.

As the winner of season 3 Raja is a true OG and veteran of the show. Shea first starred on season 9 of Drag Race where she placed joint third alongside her All Stars competitor Trinity The Tuck. Shea returned and won All Stars season 5.

The Vivienne was the first winner, ever, of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Another competitor Trinity went on to win All Stars 4 where she won alongside Monét. Last but not least, fashion designer Yvie is the winner of Drag Race season 11!

