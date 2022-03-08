Drake and Robbie Williams are weirdly connected by 22 bathrooms













Wack out your wallets because, if you’ve got a spare $14.8 million, you could buy Drake’s Hidden Hills mega-mansion he’s selling to move into Robbie Williams’ old property – let’s compare homes.

The rapper is selling his home, named ‘YOLO’, as he moves to a property in Beverly Hills. Not only is he selling his main home, he’s also selling two neighbouring properties he owns that he used as guesthouses.

Keep reading to hear all about Drake’s jaw-dropping Hidden Hills home as well as the huge property he has bought from Robbie Williams.

Drake selling Hidden Hills mansion

TMZ recently revealed the rapper put his Hidden Hills mansion on the market for a whopping $14.8 million. The main property is 12,500sqft – but for those who want more, you can also buy two neighbouring homes.

The house is classicly English with Tudor architecture and boasts some incredible features. The pool has a swim-in grotto, bar, fireplace and plasma screen TV. The pool is unique with statues of naked women in and around it, which is one of the original reasons Drake brought the property.

The star said he had his eye on it for years. During an interview in 2014 with Rolling Stone, the musician explained:

I was like, ‘What are the world’s craziest residential pools?’ and, when I searched online, this came up. This house was the desktop image on my computer for years before I bought it. Drake, Rolling Stone

Aside from its ten bedrooms and 22 bathrooms, the home boasts a 25-seater home theatre, basketball court, spa, and bookshelves that are actually doors.

Drake está vendendo seu 'Yolo Estate' em Hidden Hills. pic.twitter.com/RSCeQYA0Jf — Drake Brasil 🇧🇷 (@SiteDrakeBrasil) March 8, 2022

You can also buy two neighbouring homes

For those with even deeper pockets, Drake is also selling two neighbouring properties he owns and has used as guesthouses for family and friends.

Altogether, the three properties combined cover 6.7 acres and can be purchased as a package for $22 million. The properties are secluded as they are at the end of a cul-de-sac. Drake used the neighbouring homes as guesthouses but they can also be acquired individually.

You could own Drake's YOLO mansion in California for the low, low price of $14.8M😳Word is he's moving on up to a $70M estate owned by Robbie Williams https://t.co/tJXKFG5iiH — CHUM 104.5 (@Chum1045) March 8, 2022

Drake’s new house used to be Robbie Williams’

Drake may have decided to move from his flamboyant home in Hidden Hills but, from what we’ve seen and heard, his new home is no less grand.

Earlier this month, it was reported Drake’s new home has been acquired from another music legend, Robbie Williams, for a whopping $50 million. And that was $30 million below the original asking price.

Robbie shared his former home with wife Ayda Field – and it is simply spectacular. Their Tuscan-style home is almost double the size of Drake’s last gaff. It is a huge 25,000sqft property containing an 11-car garage, wine cellar, gym, game room and so much more.

