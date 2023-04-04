Drake has re-entered the chat with Kanye West as his new song contains a sample of Kim Kardashian speaking about her divorce from the rapper.

The Marvins Room singer isn’t the only rapper to have taken a swipe at Kanye through Kim Kardashian. In 2013 Kim’s ex Ray J released the song “I Hit It First.” However, at the time Ray J denied it was about Kim.

We take a closer look at Drake‘s new song that’s sure to have everyone in their feelings.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/VF20/WireImage

Drake samples Kim Kardashian in new song

It’s no secret that Drake and Kim’s ex-Kanye West are not exactly the best of friends, however, the two seemed to settle their differences back in 2021. Although, the Toronto-born rapper may have reignited the ‘rivalry’ as he samples Kim’s voice on his new track.

Not only that, the sample in the song Rescue Me is audio from the mom of 4 talking about her breakup with the rapper in the 2021 series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The words state: “I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that.”

Aubrey premiered the unreleased song on The Fry Yiy Show on SiriusXM’s Sound 42.

Fans say Drake is ‘peak villan’

Of course, OVO and Kardashian fans went crazy over the ‘collab.’

“Drake drops a new song and then uses a Kim K sample on her wanting a divorce is peak villain status,” said one.

Kim and Drake once faced dating rumors

Two of the hottest names in show business of the decade, of course, there are going to be some dating rumors flying about here and there.

However, Kim has always denied the rumors, simply commenting under an Instagram post: “Never happened. End of story.”

Although the rumors have continuously been denied, it seems like fans ship the two. Many were convinced that Kiki in the song “In My Feelings” was referring to the SKIMS owner.

Another song that had fans talking was Wants and Needs, where Aubrey said: “Yeah, I probably go link to Yeezy I need me some Jesus, but as soon as I start confessing my sins, he wouldn’t believe us.”

It seems Drake likes to Keep The Family Close as he has also faced dating rumors with Kris’ youngest, Kylie Jenner, but once again these have never been confirmed.

Nevertheless, it doesn’t stop fans from predicting a romance between the two somewhere down the line.