Drake’s son is already bilingual, not that we’re *Google’s French for jealous*











Social Media has been blowing up the past few days after Champagne Papi posted a video of him and his son, Adonis Graham, having a pretty impressive conversation in French on his Instagram.

The video showed his adorable son showing off his language skills to his dad. Adonis is only four years old and is already showing major skills and major confidence!

The conversation was sparked after Adonis asked his dad if he would “get much bigger” – to which Drake responded that he thinks his growth spurts ended a while ago.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Adonis shows off his language skills in French conversation with his dad

During the video, Adonis randomly asks his dad, “do you want me to teach you how to speak ‘en France’?” – We know, super cute!

Adonis’ mother, Sophie Brussaux, is a French artist and she has clearly been raising her son bilingual and has started teaching him her language early.

Adonis continued to ask his dad a question in seemingly perfect French which his dad then got him to translate. Drake then jokingly asked if what he said was made up but Champagne Papi’s French fans were quick to confirm that little Adonis did in fact ask the question perfectly.

Check the video out for yourself below!

Drake is private about his son

We all know that Drake is – and has always been – very private when it comes to his family life and his son.

When the rumours began to circulate about Drake having a child, he stayed quiet and didn’t formally address the situation or share a picture of Adonis until he was two years old.

However, the rapper did hint to fans back in March 2018 with some of his song lyrics mentioning that he had a son. The lyrics say, “Yesterday morning was crazy. I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe. That s**t is in stone, sealed and signed, She’s not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine.”

Sophie Brussaux used to be an adult film star

According to The Sun, before the French star’s modelling and painting career she used to be an adult film star under the name Rosee Divine.

Aside from her successful career as an artist, Sophie is also an activist against poverty and spends a lot of her free time promoting sustainability via her social media platforms.

After a quick scroll through her Instagram, we can see that Sophie and her son are very close and can’t wait to hear more of the little guy parler français.