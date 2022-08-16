











This weekend The Golden State Warriors enjoyed the wedding of the century for their teammate Draymond Green as he tied the knot with his wife, Hazel Renee in a star-studded wedding, where she went from being in white to being a Green!

Many of Green’s NBA colleagues attended the wedding as well as some infamous musicians and rappers and it appears to have been a blast. Despite no official photos being posted yet, Essence has some exclusive shots that showcase Draymond and his wife at their engagement photoshoot.

Photo by Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Green and Renee’s stunning wedding

Nothing has officially been posted about the wedding as of yet, however, Green did post some Instagram stories on the day with his friends and loved ones as they celebrated the couple.

Sydel Curry-Lee, sister of Steph Curry, posted a photo of a bright pink party with the hashtag #foreverseeinggreen, and a few social media posts with the hashtag began to pop up on Sunday morning.

Despite no wedding pictures yet, there were some beautiful images captured from their engagement photoshoot prior to the wedding posted exclusively by Essence. In the photos, we can see Draymond staying true to his surname as he rocks a green velvet-looking suit jacket as he poses with his wife.

There are also pictures of the couple rocking matching black outfits as they pack on the PDA and share the love.

Green and Renee’s star-studded guest list

The couple’s wedding was full of exciting stars and guests. Beloved ex-Warrior and new Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson posted photos of the night, which included Steph Curry, LeBron James, Moses Moody and super-agent Rich Paul.

A couple of other big names in attendance were Seth Curry, Damion Lee, Jayson Tatum, Hall of Fame Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and his wife Lupe, and businessman Maverick Carter.

The wedding party was anything but typical as the celebration transitioned into an exciting rap concert. After marrying Renee, Green was seen rapping on stage with DaBaby and Roddy Ricch. The four-time All-Star asked the rappers to perform “Rockstar” at the celebration.

The pair met as student-athletes

In the Essence double-page spread for the couple’s engagement shoot, Renee revealed that the pair met while student-athletes at Michigan State, she explained:

We were in the same theatre class and both athletes. Naturally, we gravitated towards one another for group projects because we were already familiar with each other.

But they went their separate ways, with Green selected by the Warriors in the 2012 NBA Draft and Renee moving to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. She was cast as a recurring character on “Empire” and has appeared on the reality show “Basketball Wives.” Green and Renee reconnected in L.A., where they went on their first date.

