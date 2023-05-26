Duck Dynasty alum Sadie Robertson has welcomed her second baby, daughter Haven Belle, with her husband Christian Huff.

The former Duck Dynasty cast member has confirmed the birth of her second child. The exciting announcement comes after Sadie and her husband Christian welcomed their first child together in 2021.

In October 2020, Sadie announced her first pregnancy and said she and Christian “are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world”.

“Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life,” she added at the time.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson welcomes second baby

Congrats are in order to Sadie and her husband on the “miracle” birth of their second baby.

The Duck Dynasty alum confirmed her pregnancy in an Instagram post in November 2022 and announced to her followers that she had “another little miracle … in motion.”

On Thursday (May 25, 2023), the 25-year-old announced the birth of their second daughter, named Haven Belle, and wrote in the post: “Haven has brought a touch of heaven.”

“May 22, 2023, at 8:30 am life got a whole lot sweeter!” she continued. “Peep the time on our phone on slide two and the sheer joy on my face! Christian and I could not be happier and more grateful. Soaking in every single moment.”

Sadie and Christian’s relationship

The birth of their second child comes after Sadie and Christian welcomed their daughter Honey James Huff, 2, back in 2021.

At the time, Sadie told her social media followers she was “screaming with excitement” to announce the news before thanking God for “creating” and “bringing forth life”.

Sadie and Christian have been together since 2018. Christian proposed in June 2019 and the couple got married in November that year.

The couple held a beautiful ceremony at Sadie’s family’s farm in Louisiana where they celebrated their big day with more than 600 guests.

Who is Christian Huff?

On his Instagram profile, Christian describes himself as a “husband and father”. He “harnesses his passion for faith, family and fitness” by hosting the podcast The 4:8 Men Podcast.

Christian earned a degree in business administration, management and operations from Auburn University where he studied from 2016 to 2020.