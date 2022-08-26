









Dancing with the Stars professional Cheryl Burke is facing plastic surgery rumors yet again. It comes as she garnered attention for posting a video accusing an ex of cheating on her to TikTok.

Cheryl did not identify the man who she claims cheated in the video, but wrote: “When he said he would never talk to her again, yet I found text messages, Viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes…”

As she is seen shaking her head about the suspected infidelity, many notice something else – that her face looks a little different. However, Cheryl has repeatedly denied the rumors about getting plastic surgery in the past.

Cheryl Burke faces surgery rumors

Following Cheryl’s recent video upload, her followers are asking if she went under the knife. It appears that she is using a filter which makes it look as though she has extra freckles around her nose and cheek area.

Several fans said her freckles are “gorgeous”, while one wrote: “You’re beautiful but you were always beautiful, I can’t figure out what you did but you didn’t need to change anything.”

Another reacted: “Am I the only one that didn’t recognize it was her when it came on FYP? I didn’t know until I saw others mention it.” But a fan responded by saying she looks different due to weight loss and having no make-up on.

She denied going under the knife

Cheryl has faced plastic surgery speculation for years but has repeatedly denied going under the knife. She first received negative comments when she shared now-deleted photos of herself on vacation in 2014.

Followers were quick to comment that the dancer was too thin after she had lost 25 pounds through exercise and a healthier diet. They also claimed she had “fake lips and plastic surgery,” Cheryl told ABC News at the time.

Looking at Cheryl’s older photos, she definitely looks different compared to what now appears to be a thinner nose and face shape, but everyone naturally changes over time – and with age.

“I didn’t have plastic surgery, and I don’t have an eating disorder. I’m just actually happy,” she told TMZ in 2014. Earlier this year, Cheryl revealed that she has body dysmorphia during an interview on the podcast HypochondriActor.

Reality Titbit has contacted Cheryl’s representatives for comment.

Photo by David X Prutting/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Her TikTok video about an ex

Cheryl uploaded a TikTok video on August 25th which revealed she found Viagra, a necklace and text messages on an ex. The music playing over the clip was Adele’s Set Fire to the Rain, but only included the lyrics: “The last time.”

The dancer claimed the man in question said he would never talk to “her” again. She wrote in the caption: “The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever…#exessucks #thelasttime #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit.”

Recently, the DWTS professional said she’s ready to entertain the idea of dating someone new, as per People. She started the conversation by saying she was “curious” to see what else is out there.

Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK