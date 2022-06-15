











Although fans expected Dancing With The Stars legend Derek Hough to show off his moves at his wedding to Hayley Ebert, the sad news is, he won’t be. However, he has revealed that he hopes the ceremony to be a “festival”.

Instead of Derek and Hayley taking to the dancefloor, they are hoping that their guests will whip out their best moves for the happy couple instead. This is despite the groom-to-be having a well-established ballroom career behind him.

The traditional wedding moment of a dance has been totally scrapped from their special day. He told People: “Everybody’s like, ‘Are you guys are going to have a dance?’ I’m like, ‘No, no, no. We’re going to enjoy the night.”

He went on to add: “Y’all are going to perform for us!'” So unfortunately, David’s dancing feet won’t be coming out to play. We dived into Derek and Hayley’s wedding plans and what they WILL be bringing to the ceremony.

Derek reveals wedding dance is no-go

David shared the news that he proposed to fiancee Hayley Ebert on June 2nd, a while after the actual proposal happened. But it didn’t take the DWTS legend long to confirm that he will not have a wedding dance.

He confessed that they are hoping to “enjoy the day” instead and hope their guests can help them have a “full-on festival” on their special day. David also added that he has already asked a few people to perform at the wedding.

But don’t worry, dancing isn’t totally out of the question. David clarified during an interview with People: “Oh, we’ll be dancing. Don’t you worry. We just won’t be performing.”

Hayley and Derek’s ceremony plans

As soon as Derek proposed to Hayley at their home, which she said they “built their life together and quarantined together for almost two years”, the wedding plans started to begin for the engaged couple.

They told People that they don’t want a long engagement after seven years as a couple. Lanterns in the sky is already on the list, while they follow wedding planning sites on social media and scout locations for the festivities.

If the multitude of flowers and white roses all over the floor on their proposal is anything to go by, Derek and Hayley’s wedding day is set to be a complete spectacle. But the couple don’t want the day to be “all about us.”

“I think it’s important to figure out a place that we’re able to get everybody together,” Hough said. “That’s more important.” When he said he wanted the wedding to be all about his future wife, she disagreed and said it isn’t.

Their relationship timeline

Derek and Hayley first met in 2014 when Hough’s sister Julianne hired Erbert to dance on tour with them. Just one year later, she had joined the cast of DWTS. Two years after that, the couple went Instagram official.

Fast-forward to seven years of dating, and they are officially engaged. Derek went to Paris Jewellers for the sparkly oval engagement ring, before he popped the big question at their home surrounded by flowers and pampas grass.

The dancing duo have even treated fans to Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud on DWTS Live in 2015, as well as another special performance during season 29. Now, they are planning their upcoming wedding!

