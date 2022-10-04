









Landon Barker was a proud boyfriend as Charli D’Amelio performed the Rhumba on DWTS last night, but Tyra Banks failed to introduce him correctly.

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is among the youngest Dancing With The Stars contestants ever at just 18 years old. Hunger Games actress Willow Shields holds the title, who was just 14 years old during her stint on season 20.

The social media personality has a huge advantage over her co-stars as one of two trained dancers; her experience has earned her the leaderboard’s top spot since week 1.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were among the most famous audience members as they cheered on Charli, who is dating the drummer’s son, Landon.

Viewers who aren’t familiar with the young couple may now know them as “Charli and Logan” after host Tyra Banks botched his name.

Tyra Banks introduces Landon as Logan Barker

Landon admired with a grin as Charli perfectly executed the sensual Rhumba with professional partner Mark Ballas on DWTS week 3. The leading pair opened the James Bond-themed evening by dancing to Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die.

Wearing a deep red gown with crystal mesh details, the teen sashayed to a routine that ended with Mark drinking a “fatal” toxic potion at the end of the number as Charli posed with a cunning expression. The fan-favorite to win scored 33 out of 40.

Tyra introduced audience members Travis, Kourtney and Landon as Charli’s “friends”, but the model made a blunder with his name.

“Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Logan Barker are here, and I know you guys are very proud right now,” she announced.

The newlyweds can be seen smiling from ear to ear as the Blink-182 drummer had his arms wrapped around Kourtney’s shoulders.

Landon kept a poker face as he showed no obvious reaction to his botched introduction. Charli’s sister, Dixie, was sat next to him but she was never mentioned.

After dating rumors between Landon and Charli emerged earlier this year, the TikToker confirmed the relationship in July. And a few weeks after, Charli opened up about their relationship with Entertainment Weekly.

Fans troll Tyra for hosting blunder

Landon has yet to comment on the moment. However, the internet wasn’t going to let Tyra’s minor mistake go without mocking the hell out of it.

“YO NOT TYRA CALLING HIM LOGAN BARKER,” a fan commented with skull emojis. Another noted that they “physically cringed” at the mix-up.

“Tyra banks calling Landon Barker Logan absolutely sent me,” a third laughed.

“Tyra, his name is LANDON Barker, not Logan good grief,” a Twitter user complained.

We’re pretty sure she’s perfected the name after this conundrum.

