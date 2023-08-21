Khloe Kardashian is seen frolicking in a stunning sunflower field in her latest Instagram post, and fans believe Tristan Thompson made a sneaky appearance.

Khloe Kardashian stunned as usual in her latest Instagram upload, but she’s swapped the glitzy red carpet events for a field of flowers.

The mom of two is vacationing in Italy with True, but some fans are convinced she’s not taking care of her daughter alone. Users speculate that her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, is on a family holiday after fans spotted a suspicious reflection in her sunglasses.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

‘Tristan’s reflection’ seen in Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram photo, fans says

Khloe and Tristan’s relationship has been under scrutiny ever since the reality star continued to stay in contact with the NBA star despite the latter admitting to infidelity. However, Khloe has consistently defended that her children, True and Tatum, should be allowed to grow up with their father.

The former couple have been co-parenting but gossip now claims they are enjoying the rest of summer together in Italy.

Khloe uploaded a photo of herself and True standing in a field of sunflowers on August 19, but a quick zoom into her sunglasses shows a figure capturing the image.

The identity of the person cannot be confirmed as a face is not seen in the reflection. Judging from the build of the figure, however, it is likely to be a male.

What do you think? Can you spot Tristan’s reflection in the second last image?

Fans react to Tristan Thompson’s ‘cameo’ during Khloe’s ‘healing era’

While some fans are loving the potential appearance, many are defending that it is no one’s business except Khloe’s.

“That’s the fatehr of her kids. He’s gonna be around! Idk why y’all ty to stir the pot under every single one of her posts,” one wrote.

“Literally who cares. Let her live her life the way she wants,” another continued.

Other speculate that the mystery figure could be Rob, her hairstylist, or even Kris Jenner‘s partner, Corey Gamble.

Though some weren’t afraid to fire shots at Tristan:

“Even the sunflowers are drooping because she’s there with Tristan,” one person joked.