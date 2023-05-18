Fans have said Kanye West’s new “wife” Bianca Censori looks like Kim Kardashian after the pair were spotted in a rare LA outing.

While Kanye and Bianca have opted to keep their romance under wraps, recent pictures from a date night in Los Angeles have broken the internet and led to many reactions.

Many fans couldn’t hold back their comments over Ye and Bianca’s outfits, but others made comparisons between Bianca and Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kanye West and Bianca Censori step out for date night

Ye and Bianca stepped out holding hands as they headed for dinner at the West Hollywood celebrity hotspot Cecconi’s on Saturday, May 13.

For the special occasion, Bianca sported a grey spandex and a light gray sports bra while her “husband” rocked with black pair of leggings and a leather top.

The paparazzi snaps were published over the weekend and quickly made rounds on several online platforms, including Instagram and Twitter.

Before their viral outing in LA, Ye and Bianca were seen in public when they went to Universal Studios Hollywood with Ye’s daughter North West.

Fans say Bianca “looks like Kim”

The couple’s viral pictures prompted many reactions on the internet as some users compared Bianca to Kim.

“Why does Bianca look more like Kim than Kim looks like Kim?” questioned one social media user.

“Bianca Censori looks like a mix of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson,” someone else commented.

Another fan was baffled over Bianca and Kim’s resemblance as they asked: “I’m stuck on ‘Bianca’, is that not Kim??? There’s no way he’s dating her actual doppelgänger.”

Who is Bianca?

While some fans say they find similarities between Bianca and Kim’s appearances, the two stars have pursued very different careers. Bianca, 27, is an architectural designer who has worked at Yeezy since November 2020 after graduating from university.

She earned her BA in Architecture from the University of Melbourne, Australia, in 2017 and went on to earn a Master’s degree in the same field in 2020.

Bianca ran her own jewelry line – Nylons – from 2013 to 2017 and then worked as a design consultant for over a year. Following that, she worked as a student architect at an Australian architectural company while studying for her Master’s.