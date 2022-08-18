











Kim Kardashian and North West had the perfect mother-daughter and the moment between them proves they are just like everybody else.

For those who have been following Kim on social media, you would be aware that the reality star often shares content with North.

In fact, the two even have a TikTok account together that is filled with all the fun adventures they have together.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

North gets embarrassed by Kim

Kim pulled the perfect mom card when she tried to do her own version of carpool karaoke. For those who have seen the show, you would know it is all about jamming to your favorite music.

It was exactly what Kim did. Unfortunately, her song of choice happened to be something that was not approved by North and had her embarrassed. To top it all, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope had also been present in the car so you can imagine things were not going great for North.

The Skims owner decided to dance to the beats of Bruno Mars’s song Versace on the Floor. However, North seemed unimpressed as she quickly asked Kim to stop the video.

They have been taking over TikTok together

This is not the first time when North and Kim have come together for a video. Along with having their own TikTok account, the pair have been seen together on countless occasions on Kim’s official social media page.

They seem to have a lot of fun together and are often spotted doing different activities together. Right from doing each other’s makeup to making trending TikToks, the pair sure seems to be a fun duo to be around.

View Instagram Post

What has Kim said about North being on social media

For those who have been following the lives of the Kardashians, you would know that Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, was not happy that his daughter was on TikTok and even expressed his disappointment over it on Instagram.

However, Kim was quick to respond to this. The reality star noted that North was allowed to express her creative side with adult supervision. Kim further added that she wanted their daughter to be happy and was doing everything she could as the main caregiver.