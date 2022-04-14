Emily Simpson's new diamond-filled wedding pics reflect her filled purse













Emily Simpson is most recognised for being one of the leading ladies on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but aside from her career in reality TV, she is also a successful lawyer and attorney.

The 44-year-old has forged her career in the world of law as well as combining it with being a reality tv star and through them both – as well as some other side hustles – she has managed to make herself a decent load of cash.

Her most recent and adorable Instagram pictures of her “re-done” wedding photos show that too, as she flashed her impressive engagement ring to fans.

Reality Titbit has all the details on her net worth as well as just how she made it all. Check it out.

Emily Simpson. Picture: Emily Simpson Calls Nicole ‘TRASH’ | Season 16 | Real Housewives of Orange County

Emily Simpson’s net worth

As of 2021, according to fullcelebs, Simpson is worth approximately $2.5 million.

The star has made the majority of this through her tv appearances on the Bravo network and has been an honourable housewife since the 13th season in 2018.

Emily also makes some extra dollars through her part-time position as a party planner, which she started doing to bring in some additional cash to her family.

However, her main source of income comes from her career as a lawyer and an attorney in Orange County, California, but all of her endeavours prove she is definitely worthy of her whopper of an engagement ring.

Emily’s career as a lawyer

Emily began her career as a real estate agent consultant at a company called DPFG in San Juan Capistrano, California. This is where she met her husband as they worked together at the company.

The star then managed to climb her way up the career ladder after getting a job as a paralegal accountant in California, and things seemed to kick off from there.

Emily currently works as a copyright attorney at the law firm Higbee and Association in Santa Ana, California and her company’s motto is to “protect the intellectual property of their clients.”

Emily’s latest career endeavour

The RHOC star recently announced that she has her sights set on something big and important to her within her field and told her fans she is now working with the Californian Innocence Project.

CIP is an organisation that works to free those inmates that have been wrongfully convicted of crimes as well as “working to reform the criminal justice system, and train students to become zealous advocates.”

Simpson spoke to TheDailyDish about her latest career move and explained:

I’ve always been interested in the Innocence Project. I’ve actually watched lots of series and documentaries about wrongfully convicted people who have spent large amounts of time in jail and then have their convictions overturned by certain organizations, like the Innocence Project.

