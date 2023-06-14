Eminem’s eldest daughter Alaina got hitched over the weekend, marrying her partner Matt Moeller after their 18-month engagement.

Alaina announced she was engaged to her then-boyfriend in December 2021, sharing a snap of the sweet proposal on the rooftop at Detroit’s Monarch Club with her 80 thousand-strong Instagram following.

Being the adopted daughter of 15-time Grammy Award winner Eminem, it’s no surprise that Alaina has built up something of her own band of followers. Eminem is notoriously private, so fans flock to Alaina and sister Hailie’s social media to keep up to date with the celebrity family.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Eminem adopted Alaina as his daughter in 2002

Alaina Marie Scott, 30, was adopted by Eminem in 2002 when she was just 9 years old. Alaina is the biological daughter of Dawn Scott, Eminem’s former sister-in-law. Dawn was the twin of Kim Scott, who was married to Slim Shady from 1999 to 2001.

Eminem legally adopted Alaina as Dawn was struggling with drug use. “I have full custody of my niece,” the rapper explained to Rolling Stone in 2004. “My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”

Dawn Scott tragically died in January 2016 from a suspected heroin overdose. She was just 40 years old.

Eminem wrote ‘most emotional song’ for his daughters

One of Eminem’s most emotional tracks is admittedly Mockingbird, taken from Encore (2004). Eminem name-drops both daughters, Alaina and Hailie, on the song.

“When Mom was on the run they didn’t understand it, and I’m not the greatest talker in the world, especially when I’m trying to explain to two little girls what’s goin’ on with someone who’s always been a part of their life and just disappeared,” Eminem said of Mockingbird in a Rolling Stone interview. “That was my song to explain to them what was goin’ on, probably the most emotional song I ever wrote.”

Hailie is mentioned most often in Eminem’s lyrics, as they touch on the fallout of his relationship with Kim, Hailie’s mother. However, Alaina is referenced on Mockingbird too: “Lainey, uncle’s crazy ain’t he? / Yeah, but he loves you, girl and you better know it / We’re all we got in this world.”

Eminem fans search for rapper on Alaina’s big day

Eminem’s aforementioned private nature often frustrates his fans, who are hoping to catch glimpses of the celebrated rapper in the wild.

Alaina shared pictures of her wedding day to Instagram writing, “June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life.”

While all eyes should’ve been on Alaina’s stunning dress and beautiful wedding snaps, Eminem fans couldn’t help themselves but play ‘Where’s Waldo’ with the rapper.

“Not me zooming in to look for Eminem,” one commenter jokingly wrote.

“Knowing Marshall he paid for everything and just stayed in the shadows for his daughters special day,” another added.