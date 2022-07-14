











We have seen our fair share of fashion fails on the red carpet throughout the years because, as we know, high fashion can be risky. Emma Roberts was the latest to prove this statement true as she suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the 2022 Haute Couture Fashion Week in Italy.

The Wild Child actress held her own and actually managed to turn the awkward situation into a funny one.

Reality Titbit has the story.

Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Emma pops sequin dress

Us Weekly reports that before attending the Dolce & Gabbana show on Sunday, July 10, the actress, 31, accidentally ripped the pink, flower-adorned sequin skirt she wore to view the label’s fall/winter 2022 collection.

A video was shared of the ripping moment via the star’s Instagram and she can be seen climbing into the back of a car in the skirt paired with a baby pink corset top and pointed-toe heels.

As she pops the skirt, someone asks whether she’s ok, to which she replies: “Yikes. I actually popped the back.”

Watch it below:

Emma didn’t let the fashion fail stop her

Despite the skirt malfunction, Emma didn’t let it stop her from enjoying her night and blowing everyone away with her look.

Her stylist, Brit Elkin Hines, posted a breathtaking shot of the movie star at the show, posing in her custom Dolce & Gabbana design. To complement the sparkly ensemble, Roberts wore a floral choker and metallic platform heels.

For her glam look, the actress went for smokey eye make-up and had her hair styled in a middle parting with loose curls.

Show was a star-studded affair

Roberts wasn’t the only famous face at the Dolce & Gabbana show, of course. To commemorate the fashion house’s tenth anniversary of Alta Moda, some of Hollywood’s biggest names including Drew Barrymore, Mariah Carey, Ciara, Sharon Stone, Kris Jenner and more stepped out in vibrant looks.

The celebration took place at the Siracusa Cathedral and saw models strutting down the runway in lace gowns and many more stunning designs.

D&G has become even more popular this summer after the Kardashians wore the designer’s gowns at Kourtney and Travis’ wedding in Italy.

