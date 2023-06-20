Emma Watson wore an unusual blue dress for a recent photoshoot and fans are convinced the “floating” frock abides by zero laws of physics.

Emma Watson has stepped away from the camera in recent years to focus on her latest family venture: Renais Spirits. In collaboration with her brother, Alex, the product is advertised as a “family-made luxury gin made with upcycled grapes.”

The actress rarely uploads to social media, but she’s making exceptions for the alcohol company and has been steadily posting to Instagram.

One photo shows siblings effortlessly posing in matching blue outfits and fans are totally baffled by her dress.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Emma Watson’s ‘floating’ dress has received some Harry Potter magic

The Beauty And The Beast actress posed candidly with her brother as he clutched a bottle of Renais gin but Emma has unknowingly directed the attention away from the product with her fashion choice.

The 33-year-old wore a short blue Loewe dress that completely bamboozled fans. A quick glance at the frock suggests that it is floating around her body since the neckline is not visibly touching her chest.

“How is that dress on your body? Hanging from your ears?” a confused fan asked.

A second commenter agreed: “The dress looks like it’s floating. I’m trying to understand.”

“This dress is defying physics,” another continued.

Cue Hermione Granger references: “The dress said wingardium leviosa,” a Potterhead joked.

One person even suggested that the dress was Photoshopped on, but we can confirm this is untrue.

Loewe’s spring summer 2023 runway features a model wearing the exact same draped mini-dress. It’s likely the dress is fastened as a corset around her torso and wires are used to create the pointed mountain range-esque necklines.

Emma Watson divides fans with ‘one big advert’ Instagram

It’s no secret that Emma prefers to keep her private life off the ‘gram, but fans are still bashing her for using the platform as a marketing tool despite it being a standard procedure in the world of social media.

Watson is an ambassador for Prada Beauty and has listed several photos promoting the Paradox by Prada perfume since November 2022.

It has triggered judgment from those blasting her profile as being “one big advert”.

One user similarly commented: “This entire account has become one huge ad after another. It’s not personable at all.”

One fan came to her defense, stating that she “has the right to post paid advertisements like every other celebrity.”

The critics may need to eat their words as Emma posted a reflective lengthy caption in honor of her 33rd birthday in April thanking her loved ones.