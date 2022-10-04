Erika Jayne fans say she looks like Marilyn Monroe in 'classic Hollywood' photo











Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne shows she is not a Pretty Mess with the Classic Hollywood looks. After showcasing a new style, her followers were left in shock at her beauty.

Singer, performer, and reality star Erika Jayne has been in the spotlight for more than a decade, and fans have seen the celebrity in many different eras.

Last week, the popular series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ended with a dramatic finale. Days later, Erika decided to flash the biggest smile, and even Marc Jacobs himself approved ‘all that jazz’.

Once a ‘pretty mess’, she’s now acing the classic Hollywood style and introducing her newest look with her millions of followers. At the end of the day, it’s all about showbiz, kid.

Erika Jayne’s new ‘Classic Hollywood’ look

On October 3, Erika took to Instagram to share a stunning black and white portrait of the 51-year-old. It featured a shorter style over her usual long blonde locks and famous hair extensions.

Showing off her natural hair, the reality star looked splendid, wrapping up the latest season of RHOBH.

In a stunning black sheer dress in flowery patterns, the RHOBH star gave her brightest smile for the camera. With red lips and a smoky eyeshadow, the popular housewife was feeling her most confident self.

“And that’s showbiz, kid,” she wrote in her Instagram caption in a message to her 2.5 million followers.

Known for her glam, fans of the reality star began to compliment her ‘stunning’ looks. Others pointed out a resemblance to Marilyn Monroe in her most classic photoshoot yet.

“You look stunning. Classic Hollywood style,” a fan commented.

Another fan claimed: “Looks like Marilyn Monroe.”

“This picture is magnificent,” a third fan said.

A fourth one penned: “Beautiful and strong.”

A ‘Pretty Mess’ return?

In 2009, the singer released her debut studio album Pretty Mess. The following year, she released a new single of the same name.

New memory unlocked. Reminiscing the old era and apparently in a nostalgic mood, the mogul shared memories of the era via a short black and white video of the best snapshots from her iconic music video.

Long-time fans of the celebrity showed support, as many others believe it was a hint at a potential comeback. Releasing individual singles after her debut, Erika only released one album in her active career.

One fan said: “She issss back and she issss the moment.”

“New music is on the way, I can feel it,” another fan claimed.

A fan wrote: “Iconic.”

Could fans see a return of Erika Jayne? They sure hope so!

