Erika Jayne served with $50m lawsuit at LAX after luxurious vacation













Erika Jayne was confronted by two stacks of documents after landing at Los Angeles International Airport.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has just returned from her luxurious vacation to Miami, and according to Page Six, the documents contained a $50 million racketeering lawsuit.

In the video clip obtained by Page Six, the woman serving Erika the documents told her: “I just wanted to give you these documents. This is a summons and complaint to serve you.”

Canada’s Drag Race | Series 3 Trailer | BBC Three BridTV 10901 Canada’s Drag Race | Series 3 Trailer | BBC Three https://i.ytimg.com/vi/u6TGVgD1g2o/hqdefault.jpg 1055379 1055379 center 22403

Erika Jayne’s racketeering lawsuit

Now you may be wondering – what exactly has Erika got herself involved in?

Well, the lawsuit is from Edelson PC, who is suggesting that Erika knew about her ex-husband Tom Girardi’s alleged plans. Therefore the star is being accused of nine charges, including racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, deceit, and unlawful business practice.

The lawsuit claims that the pair worked together, with Erika as the ‘frontwoman’ so that they could fund their lavish Beverley Hills lifestyle.

Page Six also states from the lawsuit: “Tom and Erika routinely misappropriated client settlement money to project an image of wealth and to prop up a lifestyle made for reality TV.”

Erika Jayne has not yet spoken publicly about the documents handed to her at LAX.

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Erika previously denied involvement with Tom

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of Erika’s collaboration in the scheme. In fact, Erika has previously argued her innocence to the public.

The accusations against Tom began last year during The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills season 11 – so Erika discussed her marriage during the reunion special. She told Andy Cohen:

I’m at a point where I don’t quite know who I was married to, because there are good parts and there are bad parts, and I’m trying to just like everyone else around me, trying to figure out what the f*** happened in the law firm and in my personal life and the things that I’m finding out.

This also isn’t the first time she has been hit with such a huge lawsuit, as back in April 2022, Erika faced a $55m racketeering lawsuit where she was accused of similar allegations as the lawsuit in July 2022. However, this was dismissed, as Jay Edelson told Page Six the suit was considerably more limited than it is today.

Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Erika and Tom Girardi’s divorce

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi were married for 20 years before Erika filed for divorce in 2020. Despite their 32-year age gap, Erika always defended Tom against their haters, as she wrote in her book:

I have a thirst for knowledge and Tom has a wealth of it. He is a great mentor, a great teacher and somebody I really admire … That kind of stuff is a powerful aphrodisiac.

After their public breakup, the scandal arose surrounding Tom’s misusing of money, which is when she began to be questioned about her involvement.

However, despite the drama, Erika told Us Weekly in May 2022 that she is still “mourning that marriage” and “there are real moments of sadness.”

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK