Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star Erika Jayne was forced to give up a pair of earrings in the middle of court proceedings relating to her former husband Thomas Girardi.

The RHOBH cast member’s legal issues featured as storylines during seasons 11 and 12.

Erika Jayne’s diamond earrings made headlines when she had to hand them over. They made the news again when she was accused of trading in the wrong ones.

Now, she’s sporting a variety of studs in place of her $750,000 pair.

Erika Jayne’s earrings

Distractify reports Erika Jayne’s $750,000 diamond earrings were purchased by Thomas Girardi in 2007. Girardi reportedly bought the earrings: “With a check for $750,000 made payable to a Los Angeles jewelry store. He claims they were a replacement for an identical pair stolen in a burglary.”

Distractify claims the issue with the earrings stems from how they were purchased. It reports: “The check was drawn from a trust account flush with settlement proceeds from tort cases won on behalf of those who suffered serious health issues.” Judge Russell called the act: “Embezzlement and fraud from day one.”

The judge didn’t accuse Erika of knowing where the money had come from for the earrings but Distractify quotes the judge as saying: “The fact is, she’s still in possession of stolen property.”

Erika had to give the earrings back

Erika, 51, may not have been keen on the idea of letting go of her treasured earrings but, following a court order, she handed them over.

The diamond earrings were put up for public sale and were reported as being worth up to $1.4 million, per Distractify. However, TMZ reported in November 2022 that the earrings may only sell for between $250,000 and $350,000.

Erika opts for different jewels

Since Erika gave up her diamond earrings, she’s opted for various jewelry at events and on her Instagram page.

This month Erika was spotted leaving Elite Aesthetics spa in West Hollywood wearing some understated studs in place of the $750,000 bling she used to don, the Daily Mail reports.

Erika opted for a casual look during her trip to the spa. She wore a pink tracksuit, trainers and black cat-eye-shaped sunglasses. However, the singer opted for her usual glamorous look in her latest Instagram post as she attended Christmas events with RHOBH co-stars Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins.

