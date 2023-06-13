All eyes are on Eva Longoria as the actress makes her directorial debut, particularly her on-theme jewelled ring which has an eye-watering price tag.

The Desperate Housewives star is shifting behind the camera for the first time to direct Flamin’ Hot, the tale of how the signature Cheetos chips came to be. Based on Richard Montañez’s memoir, A Boy, a Burrito and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive, the movie tells the story of how Richard disrupted the food industry with his Flamin’ Hot creation.

Eva Longoria has served full-on celebrity glamour to celebrate the film’s release, with the addition of a ring that proves the director’s days of being a young struggling actress are long gone.

Eva Longoria flashes rare $30k ‘Flamin’ Hot’ ring

On Friday, June 9, Eva Longoria turned up to the Flamin’ Hot premiere in a stunning black lace Roberto Cavalli dress. But it was her choice of fashion accessories that really stole the show.

Eva opted for a ring by Chopard worn on her right hand. This piece is created from 18-karat rose gold and titanium with 23.43 carats of orange opals, yellow-orange sapphires, diamonds and rubies. UK jewelry expert Maxwell Stone of Steven Stone Jewelers revealed to Page Six Style that he estimated the ring to be around $30,000.

“Not only are yellow sapphires rare, but they’re believed to be a powerful talisman for those seeking to achieve their goals – adding an extra layer of sentiment to the ring as the film is Eva’s directorial debut,” Stone further explained.

Eva, knowing her on-theme ring was an inevitable talking point, flashes it to the camera, showing off the jewel-encrusted design.

What is Eva Longoria’s net worth?

Eva Longoria raked in a significant fortune thanks to her work on the long-running TV show Desperate Housewives.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that she is worth around $80 million as of this year.

Not only has Eva found success on screen, but her partnerships with brands such as L’Oreal and Pepsi have also increased her net worth.

In 2011, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Eva Longoria was the highest-paid TV actress in the world, with earnings of over $13 million in that year.

Eva started out with humbling Hollywood beginnings

Before being cast as Gabrielle “Gaby” Solis in Desperate Housewives, Eva’s breakout role was in The Young & The Restless. Eva starred in the long-running soap opera as Isabella Brana whom she played from 2001 to 2003. Despite this being Eva’s first major acting gig, the role wasn’t enough to keep her afloat.

“It didn’t pay enough for me to live off being an actor. So I continued being a headhunter and ‘Young and the Restless,’” Eva explained in an interview with Chris Wallace. “And I would hide the fact that I was on ‘Young and the Restless’ to my clients because they didn’t want a dumb actress handling their accounts.”

Safe to say her latest jewelry shows that Eva’s temp days are long gone.

